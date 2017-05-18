Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Aditya accuses Naksh and Kirthi of having an affair

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Naira(Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik(Mohsin Khan) seeing Kirthi(Mohena Singh) in a car. Kirthi is reday to meet Aditya(Romit Sharma) while Aditya awaits her in the coffee shop-or so it seems. Kirthi’s car breaks down on a secluded road and she asks the driver why they took the road, the driver says the other road has heavy traffic jam. The driver then leaves her alone there and walks away telling her he would get a taxi. As she prepares to sit back in the car, some goons surround her. One of them snatches away her ear ring. She asks them to take the money but they seem to have some other motives. As they hold her hand Naksh reaches to her rescue and makes the goons run away. Kirthi hugs him scared as Naksh comforts her. Naksh tells her he received a call from a prospective client who asked him to come here but he has been waiting for a while with no one turning up. (Also Read: Aditya manages to get through Dadi, while Kaira vow to protect Kirthi)

Kartik and Naira call up Luv-Kush and find out that Kirthi is not at home. They get tensed and search around the roads as Naira keeps trying Kirthi’s number. Naksh and Kirthi lose their phones to the goons and as they try to get in the car they find the wheel punctured. The goons look at them from their hiding. Kartik, Naira , Manish (Sachin Tyagi) and the other family try to ask Dadi(Swati Chitnis ) about Kirthi who tells them that she send her away to Aditya so Kirthi can sort the differences alone with her husband. The family gets very angry with Dadi but Aditya comes in and blames Kirthi of not arriving to meet him. He starts accusing her of being unfaithful always. He further blames Naksh for being responsible for this. Kartik prepares to hit Aditya and the family refuses to believe him. Right then Naksh comes in with Kirthi and the family is left shocked. Aditya blames them again as Naksh tells Kartik about what happened. The driver comes in and speaks against Kirthi. He tells the family that Kirthi was speaking to Naksh all the time and she got down between the road and asked him to go away.

Aditya takes the confusion as opportunity and hits Naksh. In their struggle he drops Kirthi’s ear ring in Naksh’s pocket which fall off. Dadi sees the ear ring and the family looks at Naksh and Kirthi with distrust. Kirthi remembers the goon snatching her ear ring as she looks at Naksh and Naksh looks on helplessly.

Precap: Aditya tells Manish that he would come begging to him regarding Kirthi soon. Kirthi looks at her father who looks away now with distrust.

