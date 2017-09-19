Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Kaira gear up for Naksh and Keerti’s bachelor parties

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) seduces Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and tries to make him reveal the theme of his party but he refuses to break the bro code. Naira gets annoyed. Manish shows his latest gun to Akhilesh and tells him that it’s vintage and he has got it imported from Portuguese. He asks him to keep it in the store. The delivery guy brings costumes for Naira’s team. Both Karthik and Naira start snatching it from him. The box falls, Karthik’s team understands their theme. They say their theme is also Hip-Hop. Both the teams start arguing over the theme. They decide to have a toss. Naira’s team wins. Karthik gets disappointed and asks him team to think of another theme. Naira starts pretending to ride a bike. Karthik understands her hint and decides to keep a bikers’ theme.

Keerti tells Naira that her college friend is sending a gift for her. Naira collects Luv and Kush’s toys for the party. She also takes Manish’s gun from the store thinking it’s fake. The gents of both the families step out of the house on bikes in full tashan. Yash tells them that this theme is much better than the previous one. Meanwhile, all the ladies enter the dance floor in Hip-Hop style. Naira tells them that they will be playing Keerti’s favourite childhood game – Chor-Police today. Everyone gets excited.

Yash tells that there is a ghost in this area who is known for attacking grooms. The boys get shocked not to find Naksh behind them. Naksh falls from the bridge and asks for help but no one notices him. A white cloth comes flying on them and all of them get scared. Yash suddenly hears Naksh’s voice. They pull him up. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gives a romantic surprise to Naira