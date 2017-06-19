Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Swarna fills up Akshara’s absence for Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira(Shivangi Joshi) trying to convince Dadi(Swati Chitnis) to eat some food and also to come for her function that evening. Dadi eats the food but says even if she does not come Naira’s dance will go well and her blessing are there with her. Naira is upset but takes her leave. Manish(Sachin Tyagi) also tries to convince Dadi but she would not relent. Kartik(Mohsin Khan) follows Naira to the room with food for her. Naira is overwhelmed seeing Kartik has already packed all her bags for her. Kartik feeds her and asks her to relax. Naira gets terrible pain in her leg but she hides it from Kartik. Kartik remembers that Kiran has yet not forgiven him and worries if his mistakes will spoil Naira’s day. Kartik speaks to Mishti about this and she says that Kiran would come defintly and she also asks Kartik to not say anything about it to Naira as she might just get worried. Naksh(Rishi Dev) and Kirthi(Mohena Singh) prepare all the costumes for Naira and the troupe and also make them try it before its too late. Kiran avoids Kartiks’ call and refrains from responding to his messages too. (Also Read: Gear up for some steamy romance between Yeh Rishta’s Karthik – Naira and Naamkarann’s Neil – Avni)

Kartik reaches the venue before Naira and searches for Kiran. The excited Singhania’s arrive the venue and soon the Goenka’s too follow with Naira and all except Dadi are present. Kartik still keeps trying Kiran and all of them worry where he is. Suddenly Kiran walks in and does not wait to even talk to Kartika and passes on to the group. Naira sadly talks to Akshara’s potrait asking her mother who will dress her up today. Swarna(Parul Chauhan) walks in and asks her if she can do it for her. Swarna gets Naira rteady and also ties a band that Akshara left for her on her so that Akshara’s blessing is with her. Swarna hugs her saying this is Akshara blessing which she has sent through another mother. Manish also comes in and blesses Naira he asks her to not worry about Dadi. Kartik sees his Naira all decked up and gets romantic. He gifts her a rose and hugs her.

Precap: Naira dances and keeps stumbling on her hurt leg but yet she goes on. Kartik worries for her as she falls with pain during her performance.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com