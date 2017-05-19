Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kirthi is devastated as Manish walks away when she needs him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Aditya(Romit Sharma) continuing his rant about Kirthi (Mohena Singh) and Naksh(Rishi Dev) being involved. Naksh tries to stop him and Kirthi too objects but Aditya warns Manish(Sachin Tyagi) that he would definitely soon enough come begging after his daughter’s life and family’s respect. Kartik(Mohsin Khan) and Naira(Shivangi Joshi) try to defend Naksh and Kirthi. Kirthi looks at her father for support and Manish walks away which leaves her all the more broken as Aditya walks away happily. Later Kirthi cries that Manish trusts Aditya more than her, she tells Swarna(Parul Chauhan) that she has never done anything which might be wrong for her family ever.

Naira consoles a shaken Naksh and tells him that he need not give any explanation to anyone, she sends him away in a car and asks him to forget about this as she would handle it. Naira tries to talk to Manish telling him that Kirthi needs him at the moment. But Manish shouts at her and asks her to leave him alone. Naira is surprised that Manish does not trust his own daughter, Kartik tells her this is how Manish has always been and for him his prestige matters above everything else. Manish comes down and walks off telling Akhilesh(Ali Hassan) that he has some important work. Dadi is surprised to see Manish like this as they do not understand what goes on in Manish’s mind. (Also Read: Aditya accuses Naksh and Kirthi of having an affair)

Naksh reaches home and tells his family about what happened. The Singhanias stand by Naksh and tell him they trust him and Kirthi completely. They say they will stand by the Goenkas through this time. Naira calls up Naitik(Vishal Singh) and asks him to take care of Naksh and she promises him she would make everything right. Aditya asks his person to arrange for the press meet and call up every media house as he has something juicy to tell them. Naitik calls Manish telling him that he is with them through this, but is surprised when Manish says that he is hurt when he had imagined something about his loved one but it turned out wrong.

Dadi is worried when Kartik and Nair plus Manish do not return home till late. Aditya comes in and says he has been called by Manish to talk. He sits down saying Manish probably realised that this would just destroy his daughter’s life. Akhilesh objects what is happening while Dadi feels it is right to try and save relationships. Manish comes in but before he can say anything Kartik interrupts taunting Manish’s ways of taking decisions, he says he has always been right about Manish.

Precap: Kartik pushes Aditya out and he falls, he promises to destroy the Goenka’s, their reputation, share market, business everything.

