Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aditya falls into the pit he dug for Naira-literally, Naira-Kirthi rush to save him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) telling Swarna (Parul Chauhan) that she forgot to get gifts for the brahmins as is the ritual. Swarna asks her to serve the first serving and then go on with Kirthi(Mohena Singh) to get the gifts. Dadi(Swati Chitnis) too gets very irritated on knowing this but Swarna handles the situation saying she will manage things here while Naira gets the gifts. The brahmins are enchanted by the food and its aroma and they relish it. Naira and Kirthi rush to the nearby market to get the gifts. As Naira steps out into the market leaving Kirthi in the car on the other side of the road she senses being followed but does not find anyone. Later Naira realises that she has forgotten to get the wallet with her and rushes back. Kirthi gets the wallet and asks Naira to wait on the other side of the road while she comes there but suddenly Naira is pulled away and gagged as well as blindfolded and taken away in a car. Kirthi sees this and panics. She follows the car. At Goenka house Dadi and Swarna worry about Naira being late as the brahmins are almost done with their food.

Kartik(Mohsin Khan) shouts at Manish(Sachin Tyagi) who tries to speak to him but later realises that he was just trying to update about the presentation. Naira struggles to get out of the car but somebody pulls her back, suddenly her blindfold falls away and sees the person and is shocked. Naira jumps out of the car at the next opportunity. There at Goenka house finally the brahmins prepare to leave, they are not angry but very pleased with the food and wish Naira well. Swarna runs to get some gifts and comes back with sarees and toys. Everyone alongwith Dadi and Sulekha wonder why the gift but Swarna explains it is for their family and also adds that it Naira’s idea. This makes them pleased and they depart happily. Now Ddai is angry with Naira for being irresponsible. After a while though they start worrying when neither Naira nor Kirthi take calls. Kirthi losesthe car she is following in a while. Niara jumps out and the man stops the car and comes out, none other than Aditya(Romit Sharma). Aditya tells Naira that he will make her pay for everything she has done to him. Naira though is not a bit scared and this frustrates Aditya. He tries throwing stones at her but she beats him up. Later as they stand face to face, Aditya suddenly runs behind Niara and grabs Kirthi who just came up behind Naira. Now he holds Kirthi hostage and threatens to throw her into a deep pit nearby. Akhilesh (Ali Hassan) comes home and is worried knowing the girls are not home, he wonders out aloud if Aditya did something and Dadi and others get tensed. As Naira warns Aditya he keeps stepping back with Kirthi but suddenly he slips and falls into the pit while Kirthi escapes. Both the girls run down to check on him as he lies unconscious and wounded.

Precap: Kartik comes home to a bored Luv -Kush who tell him everyone is in the police station, both Kartik and Manish are shocked. They run to the police station and find Naira behind the bars.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com