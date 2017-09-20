Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Keerti’s bachelor party takes a tragic turn because of Naira

Keerti gets excited to see her friend’s gift. Everybody gets shocked to see a young man inside it. He comes out and starts dancing. Keerti’s in-laws start asking her why is her friend dancing. Naira,(Shivangi Joshi) Keerti and Ananya feel embarassed and ask him to leave. But, he refuses to leave without completing his job and starts stripping. The ladies get worried thinking about their husbands.

Manish brings the men to a dance bar and tells them that he has many sweet memories attached to this place. Bar Dancers enter and start dancing in front of them. The gents get extremely embarassed and decide to leave the place but girls come and stop them. Naira video calls Karthik (Mohsin Khan) to help her send the guy away but gets shocked to see a girl’s head on Karthik’s shoulder. He instantly cuts the call. The dancers ask them to give them some money. The men give them all the cash they have and run away. Naira and Keerti also somehow manage to throw the guy out.

Karthik and Naksh tell Manish that they are not that kind of boys. Bua Dadi asks Keerti to tell her the name of her friend who sent the gift. Keerti gets scared and tells her that it was just a joke and her friend didn’t intend to trouble them. Bua Dadi says that even she was joking. All the ladies decide not to tell anything to the gents and the men also decide the same.

Naira video calls Karthik and asks her about the girl. He says they are on the road and there is no one with him. He asks her who was the guy who was dancing in the background. She tells him that he is dreaming. She notices a earring hanging from his pocket and asks him what’s going on. He calls Manish. Manish asks Naira not to spoil their party by questioning him. Naira apologizes to him. Karthik thanks Manish and hugs him.

The ladies start playing chor-police. Naira takes Manish’s gun and becomes the police. The thieves’ gang runs out into the garden area. Naira presses the trigger to stop the thief. Everyone gets shocked to hear an actual firing sound. Naira’s aunt collapses. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Kaira gear up for Naksh and Keerti’s bachelor parties