Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Naira falls dancing, Dadi against the couple performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kiran coming in and interrupting the love birds. Kartik(Mohsin Khan) leaves Naira(Shivangi Joshi) to get ready. Dadi(Swati Chitnis) arrives at the venue surprising everyone. Dadi says she was called in as the chief guest for the function, she wishes to go in and bless Naira but the single performance is announced and Dadi decides to go in later. Naira is in great pain as she prays for strength, she misses Akshara. She takes the stage and is happy to see Dadi. She dances well but falls towards the end due to her hurting leg. The families want to see her but they are not allowed, Kartik manages to barge in and he carries Naira to the room, he asks her if something is wrong but she does not tell him anything about the hurt. Kartik consoles her and leaves. Naira pulls up courage and decides to fight all odds. Dadi walks backstage to meet Naira. As Naira and Kiran are preparing for the couple dance, Dadi sees them. She is utterly shocked and walks back. The function is delayed by five mins due to some technical glitch. The families go out and see Dadi coming back. Dadi comes to Naitik(Vishal Singh) and shouts at him for risking their family’s self respect by allowing Naira to dance with another man. (Also Read: Swarna fills up Akshara’s absence for Naira)

Dadi feels Naira cheated her and also her family is involved in this. Naitik supports his daughter but the Goenka family walks away. Manish(Sachin Tyagi) decides to use his influence and get Naira the certificate but Swarna(Parul Chauhan) stops him and says he should not disrespect Naira’s art. Dadi is strictly against this. The Singhania’s stand strong with Naira as they do not understand what is wrong if Naira is dancing with another man. Naitik refuses to talk to Dadi about this and asks everyone to keep this from Naira. The family though asks Naitik to try once and speak to Dadi.

Precap: Kiran is very upset and walks off even as Kartik begs him to stay back, Naira watches this from the window. Naira starts dancing alone on stage and Gayu and Kirthi wonder where Kiran is.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com