Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22nd May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Manish stands strong with Kirthi, Aditya plans to destroy the Goenkas

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kartik(Mohsin Khan) confronting Manish(Sachin Tyagi) for doubting Kirthi(Mohena Singh) he also shows a video in which the driver confesses of taking money from Aditya(Romit Sharma) to lie about Kirthi. Aditya is still unperturbed, Akhilesh (Ali Hassan) comes up supporting Kirthi and Kaira. He says he trusts his children and that Aditya needs to get out of the house and their life. Aditya still is under the impression that Manish would support him and he says he would speak to Manish. Manish pushes the divorce papers into Aditya’s mouth to make him shut up. He says he called him here not to talk but to make him apologise to his daughter and also sign the papers. Aditya is shocked and the family is finally relieved to know Manish’s mind. Kirthi runs to her father’s arms. They asks Aditya to get out and Aditya threatens to destroy everything soon enough.

Kirthi apologises for everything but Manish says she does not have to worry as she has her father, Chachu and brother with her. Dadi (Swati Chitnis)walks away as if in a shock. Naira (Shivangi Joshi)comes into Manish’s room to apologise she says she is a bit crazy at times but she wished he would understand about his daughter long before. Manish says he knows he is weird but he is also a father. They have a small happy moment. Kartik goes to talk to Dadi and make her feel comfortable, but Dadi is in no mood to listen. She says she can see things before hand and from her experience she knows nothing will be fine soon. Swarna(Parul Chauhan) and Naira see them and Swarna asks Naira if this phase would pass, she promises it would. Aditya thinks he has made arrangements for making things impossible for the Goenkas.(Also Read: Kirthi is devastated as Manish walks away when she needs him)

Next morning Manish and Akhilesh read about their merger with the Bansals in the papers and worry about their business. Akhilesh tries to calm Manish but Manish is too worried to listen. Kartik sees them getting tensed. Dadi is not ready to speak to anyone. She calls up a guruji and asks about anything she can do to make Kirthi’s life easy and let her mend her relationship. Naira listens to her discussing of keeping a fast inorder to make Kirthi get married again.

Precap: Kirthi is being followed in car as she and the kids are out, Manish is tensed and throws the Goenka&Bansal file as he says he cannot seem to be arriving at any fruitful solution for this mess, Kartik picks the file and looks at it and the Singhania diamonds file that he holds.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com