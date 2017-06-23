Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Naira brings out the seductress in her and Kartik is totally floored

Karthik (Mohsin Khan) asks Dadi (Swati Chitnis) to forgive him. Manish comes and informs them that they have found partners for their company’s merger and it could all become possible because of Karthik. Manish says it’s a big moment and they should defintely celebrate it. Suvarna asks Dadi how should they go about planning the party. Dadi says she won’t interfere in it and asks them to organize it however they want to. Karthik feels bad. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) says they will have to cheer her up anyhow before the party.

Naitik tells Naksh about Goenkas merger. Manish calls Naitik and invites him for the party. Naitik says they should defintely get together to celebrate Naira and Karthik’s achievements. Manish puts his call on hold to attend minister’s call and hence misses Naitik’s statement. He apologizes to put his call on hold and cuts the call. Singhanias assume that the party is for both Naira and Karthik and get happy that Suhashini finally agreed to celebrate Naira’s victory.

Manish tells Suvarna that the Minsiter has congratulated and blessed Karthik. Suvarna asks whether he informed him that the party is for both Karthik and Naira. Manish tells her that the party is only for Karthik and people from only their business circle have been invited.Suvarna asks if they can celebrate Naira’s victory in the same party. Manish says he is very happy for Naira and has decided to buy a gift for her too, but he can’t merge her celebration with Karthik’s. Karthik overhears the gift part and gets happy.

Naira intentionally goes and falls in the hall to grab Dadi’s attention. Keerti and everyone else gather around them. Karthik brings an ointment for her. Naira says this is not the one that’s used for burns. Karthik argues back. Dadi goes and gives the right ointment to her servant and asks her to give it to Naira. Naira and Karthik get upset.

Keerti decides not to wear loud makeup for the party as her marriage has recently ended.Naksh calls her to ask if they can keep Naira’s surprise gift at their house and senses sadness in her voice. He cheers her up. Keerti wears the earrings that she earlier removed.

Naksh asks Gayu to get ready for the party. He asks why is she looking so sad.She tells him what if Dadi asks her about her marriage. Naksh asks her not to worry and assures her that they will handle the situation.

Karthik asks Naira to go out of the room and stop distracting him as he needs to get ready for the party. Naira brings out the seductress in her as she shaves off his beard.Just when Karthik is about to kiss her, Luv and Kush knock on the door. They tell Naira that Manish is going to give her a surprise gift. Naira gets happy while Karthik sweetly scolds them for spoling the surprise.

They get happy to see the postive changes in Manish. Naitik calls her and Naira tells him that Manish is going to give her a gift in the party. He gets happy to hear that. Manish goes and asks Dadi to cheer up. Everyone gets surprised to see the happiness on Manish’s face. Naitik tells their guests that the party has been thrown in honour of both Karthik and Naira. Gayu tries to avoid bumping into Dadi. Manish welcomes Karthik on stage. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gets into an heated argument with Dadi