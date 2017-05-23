Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 May 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Daadi tells Keerti to stay back at Goenka house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) remembering Daadi’s nirjal vrat. She meets Kartik (Mohsin Khan) in the corridor and he tells her that everyone is worried about the failed business merger with Aditya. Naira tells Kartik that she will make tea and breakfast for him. Swarna (Parul Chauhan) tells Naira to give some time to Keerti (Mohena Singh) to recover. She says I am worried about Daadi. Akhilesh tells Manish that the merger has been almost executed and partners are saying that they (Goenkas) cannot back off now. Manish (Sachin Tyagi) gets stressed as there is no other way in sight.

Naksh (Rishi Dev) tells Naitik (Vishal Singh) that the Goenkas are in a financial mess. Manish and Akhilesh are struggling in office, Kartik also gets stressed thinking about the dipping market value of the Goenkas. Daadi struggles to keep her nirjal vrat. Devyaani comes there and offers water to Daadi. She tells her how a person suffers in domestic abuse and how tough this is for Keerti. She says I understand your turmoil, but Keerti is in bigger pain. Keerti walks inside and tells them not to force Daadi for anything. Keerti tells Daadi that she has achieved everything in life with lot of effort and she should not worry. She says even if you want me to return to Aditya I will do it. She begs Daadi to drink water. Keerti feeds her and asks what does she think is right. Daadi says things will be right in a jiffy if you go back to Aditya. Devyaani implores her to reconsider. Daadi says I cannot send you back as I am not stone-hearted. She hugs Keerti.

Swarna tells Naira to inform Manish, Akhilesh and Kartik that everything is fine. She calls up the office. The line is on hold and she overhears Manish saying he hoped Kartik would be with them in this tough time. At night, Naira wants to tell Kartik to join the family business but he is in no mood to listen. Naira teases him and they share romantic moments. Kartik tells her that he loves her a lot but he does not want her to trap him further. A few fireflies enter their room and they remember their old days. They romance in their bedroom. Yahan Wahan plays.

At night, Keerti’s phone rings. Aditya is harassing her. In the morning, Daadi opens the papers to see if there is some bad news. Naira says there is no news and we need to worry as we are not wrong. She tells Daadi that she wants to go home for some time and asks for permission to take Keerti along. Daadi agrees. Kartik comes there and starts arguing that he also wants to go to Singhania house. Daadi starts smiling seeing their childish argument. Kartik says I want to make everyone smile. Manish returns home from his morning walk and looks very stressed. Naira, Keerti, Luv and Kush are going to Singhania’s house. Keerti has shut off her phone. Naira asks if Aditya is calling her. She tells her not to worry and tells her to switch on her phone. Aditya follows Naira and Keerti. Kartik ovehears Manish telling someone that their finances are solid. Akhilesh says Manish is looking so worried. Kartik feels bad seeing this and spots the file of Goenka-Bansal merger.

(Pic Courtesy: www.hotstar.com)