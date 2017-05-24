Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kartik to join Goenka group while Dadi keeps judging Naira and Singhanias again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira(Shivangi Joshi) and Kirthi(Mohena Singh) arriving at the Singhania house with Luv and Kush. Naitik (Vishal Singh) asks a nervous and awkward Kirthi to raise her eyes with pride as she is right in everything and she does not owe an explanation to anyone at all. Kirthi thanks them as Naksh(Rishi Dev) awkwardly welcomes her in, she repeats repeats Naitik’s advise to him saying he does not need to feel bad about anything as she has to apologise for everything he had to hear due to her. Naksh tells her it is time to leave the past behind and move ahead in life, Naira seconds his thought. They all have a fun breakfast and Naitik takes his daughter aside to the kitchen on the pretext of making pancakes. Naitik asks Naira what she wishes to speak to him about, as he is her father and he does understand she is here for something important.

Naira tries to tell him about Kartik(Mohsin Khan) and the situation faced by the family right now, Naitik as usual understand his daughter before she says and tells her he knows Kartik needs to be with his family right now. He assures her there is no hindrance from his side for this but she needs to convince Kartik first. Naira asks her father how she should do it, Naitik advises her to take the straight way or go round but do as she feels is right.

Naira notices a puzzled and tensed Kartik and speaks to Swarna(Parul Chauhan) and Akhilesh(Ali Hassan) about this she asks them for their support to try and figure out a way to convince Kartik. As per their plan Kartik and Naira walk down to overhear Swarna and Akhilesh speaking about the current situation faced by their business. Akhilesh tells Swarna that as Aditya(Romit Sharma) pulls out from the merger it would be mandatory for them to announce something bigger and positive to overshadow the merger gone bad news. Akhilesh also tells Swarna that he and Manish(Sachin Tyagi) cannot make any new deals and only Kartik can if he was with the family business. Kartik walks back to his room even more worried and confused, Naira follows him and asks him about something worrying him, which he vehemently denies. (Also Read: Daadi tells Keerti to stay back at Goenka house)

Manish talks to Akhilesh about selling their ancestral haveli and Akhilesh stands shocked but Manish insists that there is no way out. Naira hears their conversation and jumps in asking them to rethink, but Manish asks her to keep out of this and Akhilesh asks her to not speak about this to anyone yet. Kartik though has already overheard and asks them how they can take such a decision. Akhilesh tells him that Aditya has cheated them and Kartik won’t help so there would be loses that the company has to bear and this is the only way out. Kartik remembers his mother and his childhood with his siblings, he says he cannot let anything or the need of money take away all this from him and his family. He says the house has his mother’s memories. He finally announces that he is going to join the family business and also announce a new project. Manish feels his strength renewed with his son aboard. Naira and Kartik give this good news to Dadi(Swati Chitnis) who is extremely happy and says she knows that now everything is bound to work out.

During the press conference Kartik announces the good news of him joining the Goenka group and also says it is permanent. Naitika and Naksh await Kartik at the waiting area, Kartik and Naira come out and happily hug Naitik who inturn gifts Kartik a pen. He says it is a huge day for his family. As they talk, Dadi notices this and tells Manish and Swarna that they would need to openly tell the Singhanias not to drop in without prior information. As Naitik congratulates Manish, Manish taunts Naitik that Kartik has done enough jobs here and there now he is back where he truly belongs. Naira is taken aback by the statement.

Precap: Kartik tells Naira that because he would be busy from the next day he wants to spend this entire day with her. They go to a roadside Dhaba and have food and spend some time together. Dadi scolds Naira about being too loud in her enjoyment as she turns to go Naira calls her back.

