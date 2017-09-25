Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Kaira celebrate Naksh-Keerti’s Mehendi ceremony with gusto

Karthik (Mohsin Khan), Naira (Shivangi Joshi), Naksh and Keerti decide to take the other route but their car doesn’t start. A stranger comes and asks if they need any help. Naira asks who is he. He tells them that he is Aryan and he loves helping people. A villager comes and asks all of them to come out of their cars as a cloud burst may happen. Naira asks Aryan what can he do for them. He asks them to follow him. Karthik says that so many people are stranded but why does he only want to help them. He thinks that he might get some money by helping these rich people. He tells Karthik that I saw women with them and hence he decided to offer help. He brings them to someone’s house. Naira and Karthik get awkward as they realize that a function is going on at their house. The family welcomes them inside.

Naitik informs everyone that Naira and gang have taken shelter at someone’s house. Naira gets surprised to realise that they also have a mehendi function at their house. The family thanks Aryan from bringing them here. He goes out to look for a mechanic for them. Naitik vedio calls them and asks them to stay there itself as the weather might turn worse. Naira and Karthik say that how can stay here on Keerti and Naksh’s mehendi. The bride comes and asks them to celebrate Keerti’s mehendi ceremony with her’s. Suhasini asks them to celebrate the ceremony their itself. Keerti asks them to not get upset because they are away from them and celebrate the ceremony nicely.

The family gives them clothes to wear. Naksh and Karthik get amazed to see Keerti and Naira all dressed up. Karthik starts flirting with Naira in Urdu. Naksh apologizes to Keerti for not knowing how to flirt. She asks him to learn it for future. The bride's mother asks Naksh and Keerti to say something to each other before the mehendi ceremony. Keerti-Naksh, Karthik-Naira exchange complimentary words.