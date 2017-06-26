Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Naira gets disheartened to get boycotted by the Goenkas

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Karthik (Mohsin Khan) go and greet her family. Gayu congratulates them. Karthik says Naira is the star of the house and says the party is in her honour. Naira says the party is for both of them. Keerti comes there and Gayu praises her. Keerti thanks Naksh for convincing her to dress up. Karthik and Naira ask Dadi for a selfie. She walks away. He apologizes to her and says he cannot see her like this. A friend comes and takes her away. Karthik tells Naira that he has hurt her a lot but he will make up for it.

Suvarna sees Sighanias waiting for Manish to announce Naira’s name and gets worried. Manish dedicates the night to Karthik and everyone gets shocked.Karthik notices the sadness on Naira’s face and feels extremely bad. Manish welcomes him on the stage. Naira asks Karthik not to react as it will spoil everyone’s mood.

Naksh tells Naitik that what they did was not right. Bua Ma stops Naitik from reacting. Naira smiles at her family and tells them that she is fine. Karthik cuts the cake into two halves. Everyone gets shocked. He informs everyone about Naira’s victory and asks her to come on the stage. Singhanias get extrmely happy while Goenkas feel embarassed.

Karthik goes down and brings Naira on the stage. Naksh goes there and gives them the second cake. He tells them that he thought that the party is for both. Dadi gets angry. Naira asks him what was the need to do all this. Karthik says he knows she would have done the same if she would have been at his place. They both cut the cake and congratulate each other.

Suvarna feels bad thinking about Manish. Karthik taunts Manish that how does he manage to hurt him everytime.suhasini’s younger daughter-in-law tells her how Naira’s family assumed that the party is for both of them. Suvarna comes there and says that they have always considered them as a part of their family.She says they shuold not forget that they forgave Mansi.

Dadi says they have not forgotten anyhting but that doesn’t mean they will have to stay obliged to them forever. Meanwhile Singhanias discuss how Manish completely ignored Naira’s achievements. Bhabhi Ma asks them not to react. Manish tells his family that he just wanted to make Karthik realize that he loves him but he spoiled everyhting.

Karthik apologizes to Naira on his family’s behalf.She says she isn’t upset. He says she is just too nice.Karthik starts flirting with Naira. Suhasini scolds her daughter-in-law for not giving her Vaishnavi’s folder on time as it has the guy’s kundali and photograph. She says she will give it to the Singhanias today itself as vaishnavi has been asking her about Gayu’s opinion. Suvarna suggests not talking to them about it today. Suhasini gets angry and asks her not to give suggestions.

Suvarna gets scared thinking about the consequences. Naira tells Gayu that she knows that her family is upset and asks her to take care of them. SUhasini comes and hands over the folder to Gayu and asks her to make the decision fast.