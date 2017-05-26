Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naira keeps getting on the wrong side of Dadi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with a hungry Kartik(Mohsin Khan) awaiting his wifey and expecting chole bhature while Naira(Shivangi Joshi) reaches a dhaabha asking them if she can make chole bhature here. Sulekha on the other hand has complained to Dadi(Swati Chitnis) about Naira ordering maida and also questioning her when she cut it off from the list. Dadi gets very angry and says she would speak to Naira about this. Swarna(Parul Chauhan) walks in and Dadi questions her regarding where Naira is. Swarna informs that Naira went to office with food for Kartik and she would also have with him. This further infuriates Dadi as she says Naira never went to office when Kartik was working with Singhanias then why now. She misunderstands this to be Naira’s way of making Kartik listen to her. Naira prepares the food and reaches Kartik’s office as he waits. She hurriedly opens the tiffin wanting him to eat it soon but some employees walk in asking Kartik to join them on a video call urgently. Kartik has to go and Naira gets very guilty about Kartik working without food. She signals sorry to him and he consoles her from distance.

She curses herself for goofing up things and Kartik suddenly walks in screaming at her. He asks her to get out now or he will go. She looks at him stunned trying to speak but he walks out in a huff. She breaks down crying and Kartik comes back saying sorry as she runs into his arms. He says he was just joking but Naira keeps cursing herself for this and says she ruined his first day. He calms her down and asks her why she did not have food. Kartik plans something to make her smile.(Also Read: Dadi gets irritated with Naira’s ways while Kartik takes on his first day in office)

At Goenka house Manish(Sachin Tyagi) and Akhilesh(Ali Hassan) wonder where Kartik and Naira are as they await Kartik for a meeting. Dadi is pissed and asks Swarna where they went. Swarna informs about receiving a message from Naira that they would be back soon. Dadi akes it into her hand to call up Kittu. As she calls him she finds out that Kartik and Naira are busy enjoying chole bhature at Singhania house. Kartik says they should not wait for dinner and hangs up. Dadi is now furious about this as she thinks Naira is still too attached to her family and this is not good as per her. Naira and Kartik return late as Luv-Kush refuse milk and await their treat. Naira and Kartik hand over packed chole bhature for Luv -Kush and they enjoy it. Kartik praises Naira and her cooking skills. Akhilesh asks Kartik to join them for meeting. Dadi confronts Naira and asks her to abide by the rules of the house also she asks her to wear something yellow the next day as it is good. During the meeting the employee informs that due to Kartik’s new project no one seems to be bothered about anything negative. Kartik has to go to Delhi and Akhilesh asks Manish to accompany Kartik. Kartik refuses and asks Akhilesh to accompany him as he wants Akhilesh to lead the project.

Naira decides to wear a yellow dress the next day and Kartik is sad about leaving her and going far to Delhi. Kartik tells her about Akhilesh accompanying him. He says one mistake does not mean we should ignore a person and Akhilesh should get a chance to prove himself. Naira thinks about Manish and Kartik’s relationship and promises herself that she would try to repair it. Next morning Naitik(Vishal Singh) and Naksh (Rishi Dev) work and talk about Kartik still being concerned about their business then a person comes asking for Naira. Naira and Kartik have some cute moments in a park as they have ice-cream and enjoy. Kartik gets a call and leaves for office as Naira promises she will take a taxi home. Naira then receives a call from Naitik and get shocked.

Precap: Naitik informs Naira that the permission for her dance academy has been granted, Naira informs about this to Dadi who refuses to allow. She says some dreams are meant to break and daughter and daughter-in-laws of good families do not dance.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com