Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Goenkas and Singhanias argue over Gayu’s marriage

Dadi asks Gayu what is her family waiting for, they have got the younger one married but the elder one is still sitting at home. She leaves. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) asks Gayu not to take any pressure as this is the biggest decision of her life. Gayu doesn’t realize that the pictures have fallen from the folder. Gayu says she isn’t able to make the decision as she is too scared of making another mistake. Manish sees the pictures lying on the floor and hears Naira telling Gayu that she cannot say yes to anyone as she is one in a billion.She tells her that the proposal can come from anyone but it’s her who has to take the final decision. Naira assures her that she is with her.

Naira asks her to open the folder once. Manish goes and tells Suhasini that Naira and Gayu are making fun of her proposal and says she shouldn’t have helped them. Suhasini tells him that he should get used to all this now. Manish says he will not tolerate it if someone disrespects his mother. He calls Naitik and tells him everyhting. Naitik says he knows his daughters very well and they cannot do something like this. Manish gets angry and asks if he means he is lying. Naitik says he didn’t mean that, maybe he has misunderstood them.

Everyone gathers around them. Karthik (Mohsin Khan) asks Dadi what’s the matter. She tells him that Naira and Gayu were caught making fun of her proposal. Naira comes there and says she cannot even think of doing something like this. She says she was just asking Gayu to not take the decision under any pressure. Gayu says that Naira was just trying to cheer her up as she was very scared and confused. She is says she is finding it difficult to decide whether she should get married or focus on her career. She says she will grow old if she keeps delaying the marriage like this. She says she will not get a better marriage proposal than this.

Bhabhi Ma intervenes and says people cannot be judged from their faces as everything depends on one’s fate. She says Keerti’s was an arranged marriage but things didn’t turn out the way they had planned them to be. The Goenkas get shocked to hear that. Manish asks her not to drag Keerti in this. Karthik tries to calm down Dadi but she asks him to stay out of all this. Naitik apologizes to them on his daughters’ behalf and asks them not to worry about Gayu’s marriage. He says he will never pressurise her for it and niether will let anyone else do that. Dadi asks him if he thinks she is forcing her for marriage. Naira asks Karthik not to say anyhting. Karthik also asks Dadi not to stretch the matter.

Manish taunts Karthik that he knows he is more close to the Singhanias than them. Bhabhi Ma says they just know how to insult people but they themselves cannot hear a word about their family. Dadi says she was wrong that she tried to help them. She says people are already asking them why did they get their younger daughter married first and asks them to keep waiting for Gayu’s agreement till the time they start regretting it. She leaves.

Naira tells Karthik that what happened wasn’t right. Suhasini tells Manish that there is no point in saying anyhting to Karthik as he is always going to take Naira and her family’s side. She says Sighnias have spoilt their daughters. Naitik vents out his frustration and tells his family that Suhasini is incapable of handling her own granddaughter and is unnecessarily showing interest in his daughter. He asks why can’t they treat Naira as their own daughter. Naksh asks Gayu not to take stress and says that everyhting will happen when it’s meant to happen.

Suhasini says Naira is contolling the entire house and she can’t let this happen. Naitik says they spoilt everyone’s mood for no reason. Gayu says she can’t let all this affect Naira and Karthik’s relationship. Naksh assures her that they both understand each other very well and will handle the situation. Karthik asks Naira to calm down and says they will solve this problem together.

Naira’s aunt tells Bhabhi Ma that she shouldn’t have said all that to them. Her husband tells her that when they themselves cannot hear anything against their daughters then they shouldn’t have commented on Keerti. Kaveri calls Suhasini and apologizes to her. She requests her to forget everyhting and not stretch the matter. Suhasini assures her that she won’t stretch it any further. SUhasini gets shocked to realize that she forgot such a big day.

Manish sees Suvarna crying and consoles her. She hugs him and apologizes to him. He says it’s not her fault and says he will never be able to understand her pain. Next morning, Karthik and Naira get surprised to see puja preperations.Naira asks Chachi what’s the occassion. Dadi tells her that Manish and Suvarna’s son passed away on this day. She tells her that every year on this day they pray for him. Naira feels bad and goes and consoles her. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Naira gets disheartened to get boycotted by the Goenkas