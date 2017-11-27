Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 November 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik comes to know that the police is looking for him in a bribery case

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Karthik (Mohsin Khan) dancing at their Greek wedding. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) also twirls in her gown. Later, they drag Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Keerthi (Mohena Singh) on the dance floor. The other guests also join them. Back home, Akhilesh tells Manish (Sachin Tyagi) that he must inform Karthik about the trouble. The Greek guests break plates. They wonder what is happening. Karthik says Naira told him they do that to ward off troubles. Suddenly, Manish gets a call from Karthik. He says I wanted to tell you that police is on the lookout for you. He says you have been accused of bribing an officer for a project. Karthik says I have done nothing wrong. Manish says I trust you. Karthik says I will return tomorrow. Manish tells him to extend his vacation in Greece and not mingle with the guests. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 November 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: KaIra enjoy a Bollywood style honeymoon in Greece)

In the mean time, Aryan (Gaurav Wadhwa) reaches there. Naira and Karthik resume dancing. Aryan spots them. The crows start cawing and the guests say this is a bad omen. Naira is happily dancing away. Manish and Akhilesh are worried that they are unable to save Karthik. Daadi (Swati Chitnis) hears this and panics. She asks what is wrong with Kittu? Akhilesh tells her to stay calm. Aryan remembers how Swarna said how she forgot her other son to bring Karthik and Manish closer. Aryan sees Karthik and thinks this is why there is no news of his arrest so far (because he is in Greece). Naira prays to God for their safety. As Aryan is walking upstairs, a man stops him. Aryan concedes defeat as he fears losing his job. Daadi blasts Manish about Karthik’s matter but he assures her. Swarna is tearful thinking that both Aryan and Karthik are in trouble. The Goenka’s worry about the kids. Manish gets a call from Karthik’s phone. It is a video call. He says do not take any stress. Naira asks what is the problem. Manish quickly tells her that Karthik’s credit card was not working but he is looking into the matter.

Keerthi says I have both card and cash, so don’t worry. They talk about the Greek Wedding in the church. Naira says we are having a lot of fun. Daadi prays for Karthik. Naira and Keerthi go away somewhere. Naksh asks Karthik what is the real problem? He lies to Naksh. Later, he decides to tell Naksh whatever happened. Aryan calls the cops saying he is talking from Greece. The line disconnects and he is frustrated. Aryan says I will fulfill my revenge. Naksh tells Karthik that he must inform Naira about what has happened. Karthik says she is in a happy mood and I do not wish to trouble her. The girls come and drag Karthik – Naksh to a bridge. They say let us tie bracelets to the Love God. Karthik gets a message from Manish who tells him to be happy as he has sorted out the matter with the cops. Swarna calls her brother who says there is no trace so far. Swarna prays to God for the well-being of her sons, Aryan and Karthik.

Naksh tells Kirti that he has planned a small reception for KaiRa. He decides to take them on the cable car. They think how will they reach the cable car. Naira decides to take a mule ride. The others are against the idea. Karthik follows her and so do KeeSh. At Singhania house, Bhabhimaa remembers Naksh as the light fuses off. She remembers that Naksh is away. Devyaani and Bhabhimaa say we are remembering him so much. They talk about how tough it is for parents when kids grow up and want to explore the world. The elders say they will be back soon and cheer will return to the house. They enjoy the mule ride in the Santorini islands. The mule behaves erratically and Naira panics. Karthik picks her up in his arms and says we will walk it from here. KaiRa reach the clifftop where a lovely cake and champagne is awaiting them. Karthik gets romantic and says he is lucky to have her.