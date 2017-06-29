Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Dadi decides to leave the house forever

Suhasini asks Manish to stay strong as he also has to take care of Suvarna. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) brings Suvarna down and sits with her in the puja. Karthik (Mohsin Khan) also sits with them. Everyone feels good to see him. They perform the puja together. Suvarna prays to God to atleast give Manish his son. Naira distributes prasad to everyone. Karthik takes it and leaves. Dadi hesitantly accepts the prasad. Dadi asks Suvarna to go and complete the puja in the mandir. Naira insists to come along.

They reach the temple. Suvarna sends Naira somewhere and starts performing the puja. She prays to God that her son gets all the happiness in the world and has a long life. Naira sees this and gets confused. She comes and sits beside her and asks this puja is performed for those who are alive then who is she doing it for. Naira asks if she is doing this for Karthik. She hesitantly agrees. Naira praises her for not forgetting Karthik on even this day. She hugs her and says she is very nice. Suvarna prays to God to help her keep it a secret only.

Naitik shows a boy’s picture to his family and says the guy looks perfect. Naksh says they will not be able to find a better guy than him. Gayu comes there and starts shouting on them for again talking about her marriage. She says what’s wrong in it if she wants to pursue her career and does not want to get hitched now. Naksh goes and tells her that they were finalising the model for their watch shoot and not for their marriage. Gayu goes and hugs Naitik and apologizes to him. Naitik says after how she has scolded them, they will never ask her to get married.

Manish apologizes to Suvarna for sending her to a village during pregnancy and not being able to take her to a city hospital on time. Suvarna tells him that it’s not his fault as she had herself gone there. Manish says Karthik got hurt the same day and he had to take him to the doctor to get stiches. He says her delivery was more important and he should have been there with her. He apologizes to her. He hugs her.

Karthik and Naira see Dadi painting. He goes and starts drawing,too, to grab her attention. She gets a call from someone and leaves. Karthik shows his drawing to Naira, she makes fun of his drawing skills. He throws the drawing on the floor and leaves. Dadi picks up his drawing and says that she knows she has hurt him but she needs to distance herself from him as she wants him to fulfill his biggest responsibility of being a husband. Naira hears this.

Karthik asks Luv Kush to give him a idea to woo Dadi. He tells them that he cannot see her like this. He misses Mishti. Luv Kush ask him to take help from Naira as she is her elder sister. Karthik asks her to help him. Naira asks him to give her some time. He says how much time. She says they will woo her by tomorrow, anyhow. Next morning, everyone gets shocked to see Suhasini's luggage and asks if she is going somewhere. She tells them that she will stay in the haveli from nowonwards. Suvarna asks if she is upset with someone. She annouces that her deicision is final and she won't live here with them anymore. Naira and Karthik get shocked.