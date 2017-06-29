Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: ‘Biker’ Naira chases Dadi’s car and brings her back

Dadi tells everyone that she just wants everyone to be happy and because some of them do not like her interference in their lives, it’s best that they live separately. Manish asks why is she doing all this. She tells everyone that she has made up her mind to leave the house. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) bends down on her knees and apologizes to her. She says she knows she is upset with them and asks her to scold them if she wants but not leave the house. Manish says he won’t let her go anywhere. She says her decision is not going to change. She starts walking towards the gate. Everyone tries to stop her.

Karthik (Mohsin Khan) calls Dadi and runs towards her. He slips and falls on his face. Everyone rushes to see him. Dadi and Naira get scared to see him lying unconscious. They take him inside. Dadi asks Manish to call the doctor. Luv and Kush sprinkle water on Karthik’s face to wake him up. Naira asks them in sign language to stop putting water on his face. Dadi understands their plan and asks Karthik to open his eyes otherwise. Karthik wakes up and asks her to forgive him. He says they just wanted her to stay back. Dadi asks him to respect her decision and let her go. She says she doesn’t want him to leave this house that is why she is leaving. She says everyone will get freedom if she leaves. She says she hopes no one will try to stop her now. She leaves.

A man comes and informs Karthik that he has won Rising Youth award and the function is tonight. Manish feels proud of him. Karthik says he won’t be able to attend the function. Chachu says he should attend the event as not many people get a chance to win this award. Karthik says he doesn’t think he deserves the award as he is a loser, he has not been able to handle his relations properly. Keerti asks him to accept it for his family’s sake. He says if Dadi is not with him then what’s the point of winning awards. He says he has let her down and he is a failure. He leaves. The man says the organizers are quite impressed with Karthik and they cannot change the results on the last day. He asks them to convince him once more. Naira gets worried.

Gayu shows jewelry designs to Naitik and Naksh. They approve the designs and praise her. Bhabhi Ma comes and asks Naitik to talk to them about marriage as they are losing out on precious time. Dadi cries in the car. Naira follows her in a bike and asks her to listen to her once. She scolds her and asks her to go back. Naira takes a short cut and goes and parks her bike in front of her car. Dadi asks why is she troubling her. Naira says she won’t go back until she agrees to come with her. She asks her to come back atleast for Karthik. She tells her that he has refused to accept Rising Youth award because she is not with him. Dadi goes and sits on Naira’s bike and asks her to take her home.

Dadi goes and gives Karthik clothes to wear. He thinks Naira has kept them and asks why is she doing this if she knows he is not attending the event. He gets surprised to hear Dadi's voice and turns around. He gets upset to see Naira and asks her to leave him alone. He goes and lies on the bed again. He again hears Dadi's voice and this time when he turns around he gets surprised to see his entire family standing there. Karthik apologizes to Dadi. She says it's her mistake too, she should not have even thought of leaving him alone. She tells him his wife convinced her to come back. She clears that they will have to stay according to her rules. He hugs her and asks her to promise him that she will never leave him. He thanks Naira for bringing her back. Next day, Karthik brings morning tea for Naira. Naira starts romancing Karthik.