Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2nd June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Naira arrested for attempt to kill Aditya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira(Shivangi Joshi) and Kirthi(Mohena Singh) lifting up an unconscious Aditya(Romit Sharma) and carry him to their car. Kirthi is worried about the situation they are in and asks Naira if they would get trapped in this. Naira asks her to not worry as they did nothing wrong. At Goenka house they are tensed about the girls going missing, Swarna(Parul Chauhan) calls up Singhania house to confirm if Naira is there but Naira is not there. Suddenly Akhilesh(Ali Hassan) gets a phone call and is shocked. Kartik(Mohsin Khan) and Manish(Sachin Tyagi) reach home to find just Luv-Kush there who inform them that everybody is in police station. Kartik and Manish panic and rush towards the police station. They find the entire family there and are even more shocked to see Naira behind the bars. Kartik asks Naira what the matter is and she tells him the incident, and also that once Aditya came to his senses he said Naira tries to kill him and she was arrested. Kartik and the netire family awaits at the police station with Naira. Swarna tries to feed her while Kartik and Naitik(Vishal Singh) try to make her smile.(Also Read: Aditya falls into the pit he dug for Naira-literally, Naira-Kirthi rush to save him)

Aditya watches news and is very happy to see the family in trouble. He vows to destroy them. Manish tells Naitik that he is doing everything he can yet the matter seems very complicated. Kartik talks to Kirthi about what happened and asks her to speak the truth. Dadi comes with a pooja thaal and prasad while the police inspector tries to stop her in vain. She goes to Naira and does her teeka and as Naira tries to apologizes to her and explain what happened, Dadi silences her saying that she need not think or worry as she trust her. Naira is relieved to have Dadi by her side. The family looks around and see Kartik and Kirthi missing, they search for them worried.

Precap: The police take Naira to another bigger jail as the family cries and worries and tries in vain to stop them.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com