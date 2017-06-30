Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gets mesmerized to see Naira all dressed up

Dadi overhears Keerti and Suvarna praising Naira (Shivangi Joshi). Luv accuses Kush of lying to him. Dadi and Manish tell them that lie always comes out someway or the other. Suvarna gets scared. Manish asks her if she is fine. She says yes she is fine, the cup just slipped from her hand by mistake. Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira come there. Akhil asks how did they get so late. They get embarassed and start giving explanations. Dadi tells everyone that Anita has come to India and she wants to meet them. Naira asks who is she. Karthik tells her that she is their close family friend who stays in US these days. Keerti tells everyone that she doesn’t want to meet her. Chachu tells her that Anita loves her a lot and asks why doesn’t she want to meet her.

Keerti says she doesn’t have the energy to entertain her questions. She asks them to meet her and says she will stay somewhere else for some days. Manish gets upset. Suvarna says she is right because Anita will defintely bring up the topic of Keerti and her son’s friendship and will ask why didn’t they listen to her ealier and got them married. Chachi says she has heard that Anita is looking for a suitable girl for her son as it’s been three years that her daughter-in-law has died and their daughter too is growing up.

Karthik calls Naira in a corner and gives her some candies. He tells her that last night when she ate two of these candies before sleeping she woke up in a romantic mood and that is why he has decided to feed these to her everyday. She asks him to leave her. Dadi sees both of them and coughs. Karthik says he is getting late for office and leaves. Dadi laughs out loud.Naira gets embarassed and leaves. Keerti feels awkward hearing all the ladies talking about their husbands. Naira apologizes to her. Keerti says she didn’t feel bad. Naira says so what if she doesn’t have a companion, she has her entire family on her side. Dadi sees all this and gets happy.

Dadi goes and tells Keerti that she has been through this phase too. She tells her that she is with her. Naira receives a call from Karthik. He asks her to stay ready in the evening as one of his friends has invited them. Naira insists Keerti to come along. Dadi also asks her to go. Keerti agrees. Naitik finds it difficult to talk to Naksh about his marriage. Keerti tells Naksh that she wants to buy a gift for Naira and asks him to give her some suggestions. He says he is coming to her house in the evening to give academy’s files so they can discuss it then. She thanks him. Naksh says she can call her anytime. Dadi tells Naira that she knows she is taking Keerti to the party so that her mood changes but this is her and Karthik’s time and they should spend it together. Naira tells her that this is Keerti’s time too. Dadi asks her to be careful.

Naira sees Keerti getting ready and praises her. Keerti says she feels she is over dressed and she should wear something normal. Naira says there is no need for her to change as she is looking perfect. Keerti asks her to go and get ready. Karthik calls Naira and asks if she is ready. She tells him that she got late as she was getting Keerti ready. Karthik asks where is she going. Naira tells her that she has asked her to come with them to the party. Karthik asks her whether she herself agreed to come or she has forced her. Naira tells him that if they leave it to her, she will never get out and enjoy. She tells Karthik that she will take care of everything.

Naira finds it difficult to decide what to wear. Suvarna comes there and asks if she needs help. Naira tells her that Karthik has asked her to dress up nicely for his friend’s party but she is unable to decide what to wear. Suvarna gets her ready. Keerti comes there and gets surprised to see her. They reach the party. Karthik gets amazed to see Naira. He praises her. Gaurds stop them from entering and tell them that only couples are allowed. Keerti feels bad. Manish asks Suhasini about Keerti. She tells him that she has gone with Karthik and Naira to a party. She says she is very worried for her as she doesn’t want her to get hurt. Manish asks her not to worry. Karthik asks the guards to tell the hosts that they are returning from the gate itself. Keerti takes them in a corner and asks them to attend the party without her. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: ‘Biker’ Naira chases Dadi’s car and brings her back