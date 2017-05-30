Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kartik is furious at Naira and Dadi is upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kartik(Mohsin Khan) trying to speak to Dadi(Swati Chitnis) even as she tells Swarna(Parul Chauhan) about how stubborn Naira(Shivangi Joshi ) is. Kartik convinces her or we can says Dadi could not say a no to her laadla kitu. He comes to break the news to Naira who is still wondering about how to convince Dadi. Naira gets very upset with Kartik for not asking her before speaking to Ddai. Naira tells Kartik that it was important for her to herself try and convince Dadi, she did not want him to interfere. She tries to tell him about how imporatnt it is for her to make this equation with Dadi where even if Kartik is not present in the relationship still she would have a bond with Dadi and so to say with everyone. Kartik gets furious as he feels he was just trying to help Naira and he walks off in a huff. Dadi tells Swarna and Sulekha that they will not be conducting brahmin bhoj this year as Naira would be busy with her preparations.

Kartik vents out his anger at work and Akhilesh(Ali Hassan) notices this as well as guesses it is to do with Naira. He tells Kartik to try and support her she too might be facing a lot of issues. Manish(Sachin Tyagi) informs Akhilesh and Kartik that they have to leave for Delhi soon, he suggests going with Akhilesh but Kartik interrupts saying he himself would go. Kartik walks off and Manish guesses something is wrong. Naira tries to speak to Dadi ones again but she cuts the conversation short by saying she wants Naira as Goenka bahu to do her best in whatever she does, she asks Naira to leave with that. Naira does not understand if Dadi is angry or something else. (Also Read: Dadi refuses to allow Naira to pursue her dream, Naitik supports Naira)

Naira tries to calm down an angry Kartik who tells her he is leaving for Delhi. Naira is happy to know that he is going with Manish. Kartik walks away from her still angry. Dadi sees Kartik off with best wishes but she seems a littkle distanced from Kartik and Naira feels bad for being the reason for this. Kartik goes off still angry even as Naira waits for him to just look at her once. She disturbs him with messages and smileys but he does not reply. Swarna consoles Naira that life without problems will not make us grow, so it is very important to face all these small issues. Manish calls up a doctor as he sees Kartik coughing. The doctor advises an injection as he has a long distance to travel. Manish gets tensed to think about an injection in his son’s body and remembers the time Kartik used to hug him as a child for fear of injection. Kartik is amused to see his father so worried and tensed. He screams out ” papa” though as the doctor injects him, surprising both Manish and himself.

Precap: Naira calls up the brahmin bhoj and tells Dadi that as she agreed to her dance it is her duty to take care of Dadi’s wish. Brahmins come in alongwith with the dance troop. The brahmins feels insulted to be called at an impure place.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com