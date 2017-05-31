Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31st May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Naira arranges for brahmin bhoj single handedly

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira(Shivangi Joshi) busy preparing for the dance as well as preparing something in the kitchen. She gets a call from her house and they say they are ready to support her in whatever way they can, she thanks them. Swarna(Parul Chauhan) tells Naira that Dadi is still angry. Luv-Kush sing for Dadi and make her smile also they say they want to sleep in her room only. Naira is happy her plan worked out and as she turns Swarna and Kirthi(Mohena Singh) smile at her. Naira waits for Kartik (Mohsin Khan)to call her and finally he does. He apologizes for his mistake and thanks her for supporting him. They have a cute conversation alongwith a raas-leela dance dream.(Also Read:5 times Shivangi Joshi aka Naira flaunted her sexy back – view pics!)

Next day morning Naira begins the day with yoga and then as she makes laddoos Dadi smells ghee and is upset about having unhealthy food cooked in the house. Dadi and Sulekha prepare to go to donate alms but right then Luv-Kush inform Naira that her guests have arrived. Dadi asks her about it and also the whole lot of cooked food on the table. Naira says she wished to fulfill Dadi’s wish when Dadi had allowed her for her wish. The dance troop enter the house and shock everyone as Dadi asks if she was expecting them. The brahmins also arrive then and there is a confusion. Naira and Swarna explain that the dance troop was asked to come at Singhania house and not here. Swarna arranges them to be sent there immediately while the brahmins get upset over the place being dirty. Naira explains that her intention and heart are both pure and the place she will purify in 2mins. She cleans the floor herself and then makes the brahmins sit. The brahmins are pleased with Naira and compliment her also they tell Dadi that her Bahu is very well behaved. Naira arranges the food to be served when Sulekha asks her if she has thought about the gifts that have to be given after the food. Naira is worried as she did not know about this.

Precap: Naira is trying to cross the road as Kirthi awaits her on the other side. Suddenly Naira is pulled aside and gagged as well as blindfolded. She is taken away in a car.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com