Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Kaira perform on Alka Yagnik’s ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi’

Karthik (Mohsin Khan) gets stumped as Naira (Shivangi Joshi) enters wearing his gifted dress. Singhanias get happy to see Naira all dressed up. Suhasini gets irked seeing her. Naksh asks Naira why did she change her clothes. Karthik intervenes and tells him that he wanted her to wear the dress he had gifted her and hence asked her to change. Keerti praises Naira and tells her that it’s good that she changed her clothes. Naitik takes Karthik and Naira in a corner and tell them that Alka Yagnik will get late. Naira gets scared and tells them that they cannot afford to get the surprise spoiled.

Manish asks if they should begin the celebrations. Naksh asks them to wait. He goes and brings Bua Dadi and asks her to join the celebrations. He apologizes to Keerti for not discussing with her before inviting her. Keerti goes and touches her feet. Bua Dadi gets teary eyed and apologizes to Keerti for not understanding her. Suhasini asks her to forget everything that happened in the past and participate in the party. Everyone gets relieved.

Akhilesh asks if they can begin the sangeet now. Karthik and Naira say, No. Everyone gets shocked and ask them why can't they get the party started. Karthik tells them that they had planned a surprise for Naksh and Keerti in Akshara's honour but the artist hasn't reached yet. Alka Yagnik enters the stage. Everyone gets surprised. She performs for the Goenkas and Singhanias. Naira tells them that Akshara befriended Alka Yagnik in Cape Town and since then they had been great friends. Naira says that they have always been a huge fan of her songs and Akshara always wanted to invite her on Naksh's sangeet and hence she brought her today. Naksh-Keerti and Karthik-Naira perform on Alka Yagnik's hit songs as she sings live for them.