Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik reluctantly agrees to perform with Suvarna

The Singhanias and Goenkas insist Asha Bhosale to stay back for some more time. She sings one more song for them and makes them all groove to her tunes. She leaves. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Karthik (Mohsin Khan) explain everyone about the Rishta game and tell them that they will have to dance with whose ever’s name comes in the list. Karthik goes and asks Naira if their song is same. Naira says she doesn’t know. Karthik asks her to do something so that they can dance together. She tells him that she will not cheat and he will have to dance with his partner only.

The first round of partners are called on the stage. Everyone cheer them and ask them to perform. For the next round, Suhasini gets paired opposite Naksh while Keerti gets paired opposite Bua Dadi. They get hesitant at first but then agree to perform on everyone’s insistence. Ankur sends a camera inside the Goenka house through a flying machine and intentionally cut a lamp’s wire so that it falls on Karthik. Naira pulls him towards her and saves him. Manish scolds the staff. Karthik stops him and tells him that it was just an accident and asks everyone to continue the celebrations.

For the third round, Naira gets paired opposite Manish while Karthik is made to team up with Suvarna. Everyone gets shocked. Manish recalls how he got the song's chit but he exchanged it with Suvarna so that she gets to spend some time with Karthik. Karthik steps down from the stage but Keerti stops him and reminds him of the rules of the game. She asks him not to spoil everyone's mood. He agrees to dance with Suvarna. Naira tells Manish that if he is responsible for doing all this then she is really thankful to him because Suvarna deserves much more happiness than this. The four of them perform together while the rest of the family cheers for them. Suvarna loses her balance and Karthik holds her.