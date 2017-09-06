Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gets shocked to know about his mother’s mental illness

Karthik (Mohsin Khan) curses himself for dancing with Suvarna. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) gets shocked to see him in this condition. She tells Karthik that perhaps his mother, too, would have wanted him to do the same if she would have been here. Suvarna celebrates with Manish. Keerti asks Naksh if what she did was right. Rajeshri asks her not to worry and tells her that he will be fine in some time. Naira brings back Karthik and asks everyone to resume the party. Police Commisioner comes and asks them to stop the music. Everyone gets upset. Ankur gets happy to realise that he got successful in spoiling Karthik’s party.

Naira asks them not to worry and gives all of them head phones. They all enjoy the sangeet together. Next morning, Naira wonders whether to tell Karthik about his mother’s medical condition or not. She decides not to tell him anything until Dadi or Manish himself tell him. She wakes him up and asks him to get ready. Rajeshri sees Naitik looking at Akshara’s old pictures and asks him if everything is fine. He tells her that he doesn’t know what will he do on this Teej without Akshara. Rajeshri tells him that it’s Naira’s first Teej after marriage and asks him to focus on that.

Suhasini calls Kaveri and asks if Keerti should keep a fast on Teej. Kaveri tells her that she is fine with anything and asks her tell Keerti to do whatever she feels like. They decide to celebrate Keerti and Naira’s Teej together. Suhasini tells everyone that the priest has asked them to keep moun vrat till evening. Everyone gets shocked. She instructs all of them not to make any noise during the course of the vrat. Naksh tells his family about the vrat. Everyone makes fun of them.

Goenkas try to complete all the tasks before the vrat. Karthik says ‘I Love You’ to Naira and tells her that he would not be able to talk to her through out the day and hence they should fix some sings to communicate with each other. Naira scolds him for wasting her time and leaves. She goes and asks Suvarna that when will they tell Karthik about his mother’s health condition. Suvarna tells her that they cannot take this decision on their own as she doesn’t know the reason why Manish hid it from him for so many years. She asks Naira to focus on the wedding rituals and forget all this. Karthik overhears their conversation. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik reluctantly agrees to perform with Suvarna