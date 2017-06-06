Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Naira faces another challenge to open her Academy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira(Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) having their romantic moment and Naira asks Kartik to never leave her alone again. Kirthi(Mohena Singh) is disturbed by the words of Aditya(Romit Sharma) telling her she is loser and incapable of having a relationship. Manish (Sachin Tyagi) is disturbed by thinking about Kirthi’s future, Dadi(Swati Chitnis) tells Manish that they should start checking for alliances for Kirthi. Manish is not ready to do anything that might hurt his daughter again. A person from Rajasthan dance academy comes to inform Naira that because the dancers who came to meet her that day went away upset she is going to be expelled from the list on the grounds of disciplinary action. Naitik(Vishal Singh) asks Naira to try once again before giving up hope. Kartik too gives Naira strength and asks her to try before giving away. Naira decides to try again.(Also Read: Kirthi saves Naira but is troubled by the wounds Aditya created in her)

Naira awaits the decision from the academy and is elated when the she gets the good news. But the man tells her that she has to complete the basic requirement for the academy that is 75 admissions, the man tells her that it seems impossible in just that day till evening being the ultimatum. Naira gets an idea and she thanks God for it. Luv-Kush come down happily saying it is a holiday for them. Sulekha informs that due to some disciplinary action Luv-Kush are not to come to school. Sulekha is pretty sure that her kids cannot be wrong, she also says that she herself will go to school and sort this out. Naira and Swarna(Parul Chauhan) are of the opinion that they should once speak to the kids before they decide on anything. Sulekha blurts out to Swarna that she being inexperienced with children should not be the one to advise her about it. Sulekha realises her folly soon and also everyone is shocked. Swarna goes away and Naira reprimands Sulekha. Dadi also does the same. Swarna goes to her room and takes out a doll and cries. Naira comes there and Swarna puts the doll away, Naira hugs Swarna. Sulekha comes in begs Swarna to forgive her. Swarna does and they hug as Naira wonders about the doll.

Precap: Naira talks to Gayu about her theme for the dance who advises her to speak to Kartik about it. Kartik does not read the mail and just asks Naira to proceed with the theme but later is irritated and jealous when he sees Naira dancing with a guy.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com