Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik blasts Naira for believing Suvarna’s story about his mother’s mental illness

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) tells Suvarna that she feels they should tell Karthik (Mohsin Khan) about his mother’s mental illness. Suvarna tells her that they should discuss this after the marriage. Naira gets shocked to realize that Karthik has overheard their entire conversation. Karthik starts throwing everything on his way. Naira follows him to the bedroom. Naira asks him to listen to her once. He throws everything and tells her that he doesn’t want to hear anything as he has already heard enough. He takes his mother’s photoframe in his hand and recalls his childhood days. Naira brings out his mother’s medical prescriptions and tells him that she wanted to tell him about it before but she was scared. She asks him to read them once.

Naira tells him that Suhasini and Suvarna had asked her not to tell him anything until Manish himself decides to tell him about it. Karthik tells Naira that his mother was not mad and Manish and Suvarna have fabricated this story to clear their image. Naira tells him that he is not in his senses and asks him to calm down. Karthik tells her that he knows the truth and his mother was not mad. He tells her that his parents are not worthy of being trusted and reprimands her for always taking their side despite of him asking her to maintain distance from him. Naira tries to explain herself but the maun vrat’s alarm goes on.

Karthik sees Suvarna and Manish happily talking to each other and gets even more furious. He goes out and sees a man breaking coconuts. He asks him to get up and starts breaking coconuts himself. Naira gets scared to see him in this condition. She sends a sorry note to him through Luv and Kush. He burns it infront of her. She gets disheartened. Suhasini confiscates everyone’s mobile phones and makes them all sit together for the puja. Luv and Kush see a snake entering the house and get scared. They quietly enter the house and try to tell everyone about the snake but no one listens to them. They try to tell them with the help of signals but no one pays heed. They write it in a chit and show it to Karthik but he tears it and throws it thinking Naira has sent yet another sorry chit.

The snake passes by Karthik. He thinks Naira has touched him and gets angry. They both notice Luv and Kush crying. They go and ask them what’s the matter. Naira goes to the kitchen to bring water for them and gets shocked to see a snake. ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Karthik gets shocked to know about his mother’s mental illness