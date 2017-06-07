Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kirthi takes the last admission for Naira’s academy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Gayu(Kanchi Singh), Naksh(Rishi Dev), Kirthi(Mohena Singh) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) help Naira(Shivangi Joshi) collect the forms for her dance academy. Naira thanks Naksh for offering a discount in Krishna and her father for offering another discount on jewellery for every admission. This has now caused a rush for admissions. Gayu excitedly counts the forms and realizes that there is shortage of one form to fulfill the criteria of 75 admissions. Kirthi saves the day and uses her identity as Kirthi Bansal one last time to take the last admission. The criteria being complete they get very happy about it. Naira goes on home to share the news with Dadi(Swati Chitnis) who is in way happy that Naira is not able to open the academy. Dadi walks away as Naira shares the news. Later Swarna(Parul Chauhan) tells Naira she would be happy to help her in any way possible. Dadi is irritated when she sees a couple dance on TV. Naira opens the envelope from the institute and is shocked to see a couple dance compulsory for the competition. She decides to get Kartik’s permission first and mails him but Kartik does not read it as he is busy and asks her to do as it says. Naira next goes to Dadi who tells her she does not want to know anything right now and whatever it is she can share with Kartik. (Also Read: Naira faces another challenge to open her Academy)

Next day Kartik surprises Naira at her rehearsals and is surprised to see her couple performance with a guy from Rishikesh. He understands Naira was tensed about this but he encourages her as she makes him meet the guy. Naira returns home tired at the night and Dadi is worried for her and asks the servants to attend to her. Naira hands over the file about the academy to Dadi asking her to place it in pooja. Dadi agrees and sends Naira to rest. As Dadi opens the file a photograph of Naira and the guy falls off to the ground. Dadi reads the name as Naira and Kiran, she thinks about it.

Precap: Kartik is very excited next day as it is the day they first met in Rishikesh, Naira though in her busy schedule has forgotten all about it, Kartik gets upset after number of trials to remind her.

