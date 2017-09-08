Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Goenkas scold Naira for revealing their secret to Karthik

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) shouts for help. Karthik (Mohsin Khan) runs to her rescue. Naira faints. Everyone gets shocked to know that a snake has entered the house. Manish asks the staff to catch the snake. Akhilesh sends the kids inside. Suvarna sprinkles water on her face. Naira opens her eyes. Suhasini asks her where did the snake bite her. Naira tells her that she cannot find the snake bite, perhaps it didn’t bite her. The staff members come and inform them that they couldn’t find the snake anywhere. Karthik assumes that Naira is doing all this to get his attention and shouts on her for lying.

Naira tells him that perhaps the snake didn’t bite her but she is not lying. She asks him to call Luv and Kush. Karthik says he doesnot trust them, either, as he knows they are on her side. Naira requests him to hear her out once. Karthik says he has understood why she is doing all this. He says he knows she wants him to blurt out his mother’s secret in front of everyone. He says he will never accept that his mother was a mental patient. Suvarna, Suhasini and Manish get shocked. Karthik tells Naira that he knows his mother more than anyone else does. He leaves.

Naira gets disheartened.Keerti asks Manish what was Karthik talking about. Surekha takes her inside. Manish asks Naira what was the need to tell Karthik about all this. He asks her if she wants to increase the differences between them. Suvarna intervenes and tells him that Naira cannot even think of doing that. Manish scolds her for being over smart. Akhilesh tells her that she should have atleast asked them before telling him anything. Manish and Akhilesh go out to look for Karthik. Suhasini reprimands Naira for lying about the snake and spoiling everything just a day before their first Teej. Everyone leaves. Suvarna gives Naira a tight hug. A servant sees the snake going towards the door and shouts. Suvarna tells Naira that she knows she must have had a strong reason behind doing this. Naira walks off silently.

Manish tells Keerti that it’s true that his mother was mentally ill. Keerti asks him why didn’t he tell them about it before. He tells her that he was afraid that they might not be able to accept the truth as they were already disturbed after her suicide. He apologizes to her and tells her that he did all this just to keep them away from all the pain. Naira comes and asks them to hear her out atleast once.

Singhanias decide to call over Naira and Karthik for Teej. Naitik asks Naksh to go and deliver Naira’s shagun at Goenka house and bring her here. Naitika and Yash knock on Goenka’s door. Naira and everybody else get scared and try to pretend as if everything is normal. Naira tells them that the maun vrat is still on. Yash and Naksh\ explain to them in sign language that this is her shagun. Naksh asks her to come with them to Singhania house. Naira tells him through sing language that she will come with Karthik later. Naksh notices Keerti’s frowned face. They leave. Naksh tells Yash that he feels something is wrong. Yash asks him not to over think.

Suhasini instructs Naira to take Keerti's shagun to Singhania house. She tells them that she wants to speak to Karthik once. Suhasini asks her not to trouble her any further and fulfill her responsibility. She assures her that she will handle Karthik. Naira goes to Singhania house alone and gets surprised to see Karthik on the doorstep.