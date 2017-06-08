Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kartik gets upset as Naira forgets their anniversary

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Dadi(Swati Chitnis) speaking to Manish(Sachin Tyagi) about Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) dance academy and dancing. Manish is quiet cool about it though as he reminds his mother that it was Akshara’s dream and their family was a reason for Akshara’s death and Naira was big enough to forgive them about it and also save their family from disgrace. Manish says that they can do the least by supporting Akshara’s dream. Later Kartik(Mohsin Khan) returns home to find his wifey tending to her tired legs and he helps her out and they have their romantic moments together. Next day morning Kartik excitedly searches around for Naira as he he hopes she would wish him for their anniversary of their first meeting in Rishikesh. He hovers around Naira for a while but she reprimands him for disturbing her as she busily goes around doing the work. Later he complains to Mishti about Naira and Mishti consoles him saying Naira is too busy and he should understand. Naira gets some roses to the room and Kartik hopes in vain that probably she remembers but she says Dadi asked her to put roses in the room as it would be nice for the day. Kartik angrily goes to office. Naira prepares to go for rehearsals and Kirthi asks her if she can help her in any way. Naira asks Kirthi if she can take care of her dress and costume for the dance. Kirthi is not confident that she can do it and refuses, Naira insists and Dadi scolds her. Dadi asks her not to drag anyone in the family into this as Dadi does not like it. Later Dadi says she is ok Naira is dancing with Kiran-Dadi thinks it is girl- and she says she would not have allowed otherwise. Naira does not understand as she thinks Dadi knows Kiran is boy. Dadi also fails to see the photograph. (Also Read: Kirthi takes the last admission for Naira’s academy)

Manish asks Swarna(Parul Chauhan) if Dadi is not happy about Naira’s dance, Swarna says she will be fine slowly and she also praises Naira for handling Mahabhoj and rehearsals so well. As she is about to ask Manish if Kirthi too can join the academy Dadi interrupts them and asks Manish to attend a call. She then scold Swarna for using her husband to make Dadi accept things. She tells Swarna she should not put anything of this sort into Manish’s head. Swarna later avoids telling Manish anything. Kartik in office is all tensed and distracted. His chachu tries to calm him. Later Kartik receives a gift from a company that reminds him of Naira and he tries to call her but she is too busy in her rehearsals. He switches off his phone in anger. One of his employees come and tell him there is a call from his in-laws. Naksh tells Kartik in panic something about Naira and asks him to immediately come home, Kartik gets very tensed.

Precap: Kartik reaches Singhania house in panic and asks about Naira, Gayu says she is in room upstairs. Kartik enters the room and sees there is no light and it is all dark.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com