Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 9th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Kirthi to join Naira, Dadi very upset with changing trends in her family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) arriving at Singhania house and Gayu directs him to the room above. He gets to the room all worried and finds the room all dark. He just hears Naira(Shivangi Joshi) speaking to him. She tells him she never forgot their anniversary and that whatever is happening to him from morning are all her small ways of surprising him. She also sent him that gift to office in the name of a company which if read backwards will form”Kaira”. They are enjoying their moment when Kiran enetrs interrupting them again and again and then again. Finally they decide to postpone their romantic rendezvous and go down for the rehearsals. Kartik gets tad-bit jealous seeing his Naira dancing with this guy. Later though he steals her away soon enough for their celebration. Naksh(Rishi Dev) remembers Tara and Naira prays her brother finds his one true love soon enough. Dadi (Swati Chitnis) wants Kirthi (Mohena Singh) to go for a holiday somewhere abroad and relax. Kirthi though refuses the offer and tells her she wants to join Naira, Dadi is not very ok with the idea and insists Kirthi should go on the holiday. Swarna(Parul Chauhan) sees Kirthi upset and hugs her, Kirthi says she is happy Naira does not have to face this kind of restrictions. Later though Manish(Sachin Tyagi) surprises her by allowing her to pursue her dream and go on to help Naira with her work. Manish says he would handle Dadi, Dadi hears this and is very upset that now even her son is speaking Naira’s tone. (Also Read: Kartik gets upset as Naira forgets their anniversary)

Kartik and Naira spend their romantic night watching their marriage video. They promise each other that this togetherness will remain forever in their lives. Next morning Naira finishes her Mahabhoj responsibility ideally and Dadi tells her she is happy about this and also prays Naira gets the prudence to not create rifts in the family due to differences in the thinking. Naira does not understand her point and she does not explain either and walks off.

Precap: Naira is dancing with Kiran and Kiran lifts her, Kartik panics and calls out to Naira and Kiran drops her suddenly injuring Naira’s leg, all of them try to help her get up.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com