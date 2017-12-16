Yo Yo Honey Singh FINALLY posts a latest pic of himself, hints at a big surprise coming up!

Everyone who has been missing Yo Yo Honey Singh, here’s a good news! Your favourite rapper might just come out with his new single soon. Yes, Yo Yo who has been away from the limelight for quite some time due to severe health issues, is gradually recovering and coming back to entertain you. He just tweeted this latest pic of himself and captioned it saying, “Chillin at Ganges. Makin #BEATS writing #VERSES”Jai Ganga Maiya Ki” #YoYo #YoYoHoneySingh #Music.” Now from what it looks like, he’s clearly penning down his new song on the banks of river Ganga playing his inspiration. In fact, what’s more interesting is how in the last 6 months, this is the first pic of that he’s shared of himself on social media. Like, he has been pretty active on the micro-blogging site otherwise but never did he share his pic considering he had unusually gained weight while on medication. But now that he’s fit and fine, we can’t wait to hear his comeback song. How about you?

Admit it or not, there’s nobody who’s managed to create a sensation like Yo Yo. I mean, many rappers have joined the league with Badshah leading the troop right now but the rage that Yo Yo had created with his songs whether it was Char Bottle Vodka or the famous Lungi Dance was certainly one of a kind. Here, check out Yo Yo Honey Singh’s tweet below and rejoice the fact, he’s coming back only for you:

Talking about Yo Yo’s comeback song, his spokesperson had recently revealed,“Honey has been spending time in penning down a special song that revolves around various emotions and actions of oneself. This track would be very special as this is the first song that Honey would be writing after getting recovered. His fans are keen to know about Honey’s next track and this news should definitely make them happy.” Are you excited to check out Yo Yo’s surprise? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.