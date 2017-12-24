Yo Yo Honey Singh to make his big Bollywood comeback with a new version of ‪Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Yo Yo Honey Singh who conquered The Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style is back with a song. The name Honey Singh is almost synonymous when it comes to touting rap or hip-hop music in India. The rapper, who was away from the limelight for a year due to his health issues is all set to make a big comeback in the Bollywood industry. Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a song titled Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya, for the Kartik Aryan-starrer ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ by the makers of Pyar ka Punchnama. The party number will release on December 26.

Bringing You A Bhangra Song With Hindi Fusion releasing in few days #SonuKeTituKiSweety#honeysinghpic.twitter.com/FPTgz6glks — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 23, 2017

While talking about his song Honey Singh shares, “I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans Ji’s work and it was great to remake his song into a Bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited.” He further adds, “My relation with T-series goes way back. It’s always amazing to work with them. We have done some great work together in the past.” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai fails to beat Baahubali 2 and Sultan, but claims the third highest day 2 box office collection of all time)

Some of Honey’s previous hits like Chaar bottle Vodka, Blue Eyes, Dheere Dheere are all released under the same banner and is still considered to be party favorite tracks of all. Though in the absence of Honey Singh, other rappers like Raftaar and Badshah has managed to make it big in the industry. It’ll be interesting to see how the audience reacts to Honey Singh’s comeback. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also stars Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha in key roles and is set to hit the screens on February 9, 2018.