You can watch Newton in the time Deepika Padukone takes to get into her Padmavati avatar

Deepika Padukone‘s Rani Padmavati look has impressed one and all. Since the time the first look was released, people on social media have been talking about her royal get up. Her heavy and embroidered saree, the magnificent jewellery, the unibrow and the detailings were praised. However, did you know that Deepika Padukone took more than 2 hours to get into this avatar? Yes, according to a report in DNA After Hrs, the actress had to patiently wait everyday before the shoot as the costume, make up and detailing would take hours at times. In fact, you can not only watch Rajkummar Rao’s Newton (run time – 1 hour 47 minutes), but also fly to Chennai, Goa, Delhi (flight time – 1 hour 30 minutes) or even Sri Lanka (flight time – 2 hours 20 minutes) in the time Deepika takes to get into her Padmavati avatar. Surprising, isn’t it?

As a source revealed to the tabloid, “It used to take Deepika almost two hours everyday to get ready for the shoot. She had been through the drill last time for Bajirao Mastani, but as Padmavati, she has heavier jewellery and if there were some changes in the outfits that needed to be made, it would just add up. But Deepika patiently waited every day before the shoot.” However, with all the praise, we are sure Deepika’s patience and the maker’s hardwork has surely paid off! (ALSO READ – Is Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance in Jodhaa Akbar? The designer answers…)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji), Shahid Kapoor (Maharawal Ratan Singh), Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. The film is all set to release on December 01 and we are quite excited about this one. Are you? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the deets about Padmavati right here…