You cannot miss this viral video of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 craze taking over a NBA match!

Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a smash hit ever since it hit the silver screens on April 28. The craze surrounding the film was sky high and that helped it shatter box office records across the world. But even 7 months after its release, the craze doesn’t seem to have died down! In fact, at a recent NBA game in Orlando, Florida (America), the Baahubali 2 craze took centre stage once again. Girls and boys from the area took to the court during the match break and started dancing to Saahore Baahubali from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Dressed in Indian outfits, the kids performed very well and the crowd went berserk. In fact, the official NBA page also shared the video on Facebook and looks like it has gone viral all over social media.

The video was shared with a caption that read as, “Orlando gets treated to some CRAZY DESI VIBES!” In it, we see teenage girls wearing beautiful yellow lehangas paired with bright glittery cholis. And their thumkas totally impressed one and all. Not only just the audience reaction, but the comments on the shared video are also fantastic. The post has already got 7.45 lakh views on FB and with Baahubali‘s official Twitter handle sharing the video, we are sure this will rise quicker than ever. Check out the videos from the NBA match right here and share with us our thoughts about this insane Baahubali 2 craze in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Youngster tries to perform the Baahubali 2 elephant stunt, gets flung by the animal – watch video)

However, this is not the first time such a craze for Baahubali 2 has caught our attention. Recently, a man tried to copy Prabhas’ stunt with an elephant, but failed miserably. The elephant threw him off and he was rushed to the hospital. He was quite serious, but thankfully, he is now fine. Several people have also gotten Baahubali 2 tattoos on their bodies. Quite clearly the craze won’t die down anytime soon. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more such viral videos and dope from Bollywood, Hollywood and the South film industry!