You CAN’T miss Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s bromance on GQ Best Dressed 2017’s red carpet – view pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan gave us major Student Of The Year vibes on GQ Best Dressed 2017 red carpet. The camaraderie that these two share is too contagious. Sid and Varun have been best of buddies ever since SOTY. Not to mention, Alia is too a part of this crazy gang. The two got candid on the red carpet and were clicked laughing with each other. Such bromance on a weekend is too good. The two have been spotted together after a really long time and they did look so happy meeting each other after such a long time.

You’d think that all the link-up rumour with Alia Bhatt will affect their friendship but it so doesn’t. And fans are surely going to be excited to see these two together after a long time. Varun is currently working on Judwaa 2 and Sidharth on Ittefaq. While we would love to see all three of them (Sid, Alia and Varun) chilling together, we’re pretty happy looking at these pictures, too. Their bromance has been captured in just 3 clicks. We also quite love what they wore at the awards night. Sid wore a grey suit and Varun chose to flaunt a sexy navy blue jacket. (ALSO READ: GQ Best Dressed 2017: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Shruti Haasan, Kunal Kapoor – meet the finest and worst on the red carpet)

Check out their pictures right here.

Don’t they look dashing, together and otherwise? There were quite a few reports that suggested discomfort or rather awkwardness between these two actors. Rumours had it that Sid was not comfortable with Varun and Alia’s friendship which led them (Varun and Sid) to grow apart. Well, now we know that they were nothing but rumours. They are very much friends even now and really good ones, too. We would love to see them reunite for another film, if at all that happens!

GQ Best Dressed 2017 was one stylish night. Quite a few celebrities walked the red carpet looking absolutely gorgeous. Well, as usual there were quite a few disappointments, too but these two are so good to go. Coming back to Sid and Varun’s bonding on the red carpet, what are your views on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.