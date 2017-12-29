You can’t scroll down without checking out this pic of Mouni Roy!

The gorgeous actress Mouni Roy has scorched the small screen since a long time. And now she is all set to make her Bollywood debut, as we all know. She has Gold, with Akshay Kumar, and Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor, in her kitty. And if you are not a fan of the actress already, all you have to do is see the latest pic she has posted and join the club.

Mouni took to her Instagram and shared a pic in which she is wearing a white dress. She did not mention as to what event this dress was for, but some party is sure going to brighten up tonight when Mouni walks in. In fact, this won’t be the first time that Mouni has taken social media by a storm with her sartorial choice. Her fashion has always been on point and fans love to see her OOTD. She is, without a doubt, one of the best-dressed celebs we have in the industry. The gorgeous outfit in the picture, is by Swapnil Shinde.

🦋🌸 @officialswapnilshinde @rishika_devnani @chakrabortybony A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:33am PST

“I don’t think God has made any of us to be ugly, too skinny, too fat, too intelligent or too dumb. I feel we all are perfect in our ways and I don’t think we need to seek acceptance from anybody. If you accept yourself, if you are happy with the person you are, then you are perfect,” Mouni had said in a recent interview.

Mouni has wrapped up shooting for Gold. The sports biopic is based on the life of Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. The shooting that started in July this year has been wrapped up finally and the cast had a new reason to celebrate. Akshay, Mouni with producers Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar celebrated the wrap-up party at a popular suburban restaurant in Juhu last week.