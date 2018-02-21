‘You killed it,’ Twitterati cannot stop gushing about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 trailer

The trailer of Baaghi 2 has been dropped today, and as expected it is packed with some high-octane action scenes and a few smoldering hot scenes between the lead pair – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. If the trailer is that mind-blowing, we can surely expect the movie to make everyone go bonkers. Tiger is back as a rebel in Baaghi 2, and this time too he is beating the goons in order to save not Shraddha Kapoor (who starred with him in the prequel), but Disha. Director Ahmed Khan has managed to take the action sequences a notch higher than the first film.

No wonder then everyone who has seen the trailer of Baaghi 2 till now cannot wait for it to release. Here’s how the people are reacting to Tiger and Disha’s hot chemistry and those power-packed action scenes: ALSO READ: Action and drama continues as Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff is officially happening

The trailer is awesome more action,more romance and everything #Baaghi2Trailer

Rough and tough look 😘😘😘😍😍😍😍😍 waiting for the movie #Baaghi2 — ßûshrã (@bushra_moqit) February 21, 2018

Trailer is awesome… & this scene 😘, I don’t have words… pic.twitter.com/6vu0qSnqMj — T A L I B alvi🇮🇳 (@talib_miya) February 21, 2018

Superb trailer, Ronny is bigger and meaner than ever before… take a bow… well done… — Ray (@BeingAntiHero) February 21, 2018

It’s amazing, #onemanarmy 😉 जितना तेरा torcher है उतना तो मेरे लिए warmup है 😬👌 — Rajesh Kumar Bhuria (@rajesh_bhuria) February 21, 2018

What the magic does I see..wahh..#TigerShroff Ur someone for the film fertinity to look after.. what a trailer 3 minutes full of goosebumps. oh march 30 come soon ….#Baaghi2 — Gowni Mahidhar Reddy (@GowniMahidhar) February 21, 2018

Ohh my god!!! Such a deadly trailer @iTIGERSHROFF u killed it!!!👊👊

Ronnie is back!!🔥🔥👊 — Vaishali Singh🎈 (@vaishali8701) February 21, 2018

Whole #Baaghi2Trailer full of action packed performances..high octane action..intense performances..great dialogues..a good story.. & Goosebumps throughout the trailer 🔥🔥 — MAITRAV (@imMaitrav) February 21, 2018

Produced together by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 will release on March 30. Prateik Babbar will return to the big screen with this film as a villain. Watch the trailer of Baaghi 2 right here, if you haven’t already:



How did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates from B-town.