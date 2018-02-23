You think Javed Sheikh forcibly tried to kiss Mahira Khan? Well, then take one more kiss from him

Of course, by now you must have watched the viral video of Mahira Khan and Javed Sheikh from a recent awards show that’s trending since the last couple of days. Yes, the same one where Mahira goes on stage to receive her ‘Best Actress’ award from Javed and gets into an ‘awkward’ encounter with the actor who tries to kiss her. Now at least that’s what the internet chose to see and believe after watching the video. Mahira obviously couldn’t take this shameless response as she hit back with a fitting tweet saying, “I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always.” Wait until you check out how Javed is dealing with the ‘kiss-affair’! Also read: [Viral Video] An angry Mahira Khan slams people for assuming she had an AWKWARD moment with Javed Sheikh

Although Javed hasn’t reacted directly but look how wittily he’s joined his friends to blow a kiss to all you people who have been trolling him in response to his ‘indecent behaviour’. Here, check out the post below and you will know what we are trying to say.

Now that’s like one kickass reply, isn’t it? For all the uninitiated, Javed is a Pakistan film industry veteran and has also worked in Hindi films like Namastey London and Tamasha; whereas Mahira was last seen in Verna and made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees last year. She was recently also in news for her alleged relationship with Ranbir Kapoor after their private pics went viral.