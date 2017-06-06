You will hear late Paul Newman’s voice in Cars 3 – Spooky or what!

The third instalment of the much-loved Cars franchise is out and there is something about this sequel which might give you gooseflesh. Apparently, Paul Newman, who passed away in 2008 and had lent his voice to Doc Hudson in the franchise, will be heard in Cars 3 too. Spooky right? Well, it could be true. According to a press release, “While the studio hasn’t announced his appearance in the sequel, Newman’s name is listed among the other voice actors in the official Cars 3 cast list. All we can do is waiting until the filmed is screened in order to find out if Pixar recycled dialogue from Cars (2006) or used dialogue that Newman recorded that didn’t make into the first film.” So, for that, you will have to wait for the film to release. (Also read: Cars 3 trailer: Lightning McQueen challenges his own fate in this darker, intriguing threequel)

The voice cast also features Armie Hammer as Jackson Storm, Larry The Cable Guy as Mater, Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Michael Wallis as Sheriff, and Paul Dooley Sarge. Directed by Fee (storyboard artist Cars, Cars 2), produced by Reher (A Bug’s Life, La Luna short) and co-produced by Andrea Warren (LAVA short), Cars 3 is executive produced by John Lasseter, who directed the first two films in the franchise. Featuring a score by Oscar-winning composer Randy Newman (Toy Story 3, Cars), Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 cruises into theatres on June 16, 2017. Check out the trailer right here…

Lightning McQueen has proved his worth long ago but the new breed of cars are here to threaten his might on the race track. In fact, things get so bad in the third film, it threatens to drive him off the game that made him. But it isn’t in McQueen’s make to give up just yet. Get ready to see another thrilling ride soon enough.