You won’t believe what Kareena Kapoor Khan did to Karisma Kapoor’s birthday gift – watch video

Queens of the Kapoor family, Bollywood divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor finally appeared on screen together. The gorgeous sisters shot for an ad a few weeks ago and Karisma posted about it on Instagram. We were already bowled over by the pictures. Today, the advertisement has been released, and we bet you’d watch it on loop.

Kareena and Karisma are endorsing a diamond jewelry brand. In the ad, Kareena is at a jewelry store buying a necklace for Karisma, as a birthday gift. She picks a gorgeous neck-piece , but soon starts lusting over it herself. Later, she arrives at her sister’s place and apologises for not bringing a gift. We see that she is wearing the necklace herself. The ad has been nicely executed, and we cannot reiterate enough how beautiful the two ladies are looking in it.

#malabargoldanddiamonds✨💎#giveintotemptation❤️😉#allurecollection#sisterlove @malabargoldanddiamonds A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

The video is really delightful. Did I just say delightful? Yes! Everyone with a sibling, or even with a super-best friend, has been there in life. If not keeping the intended present for yourself, we have brought our closed ones something that we’d definitely borrow. Full marks to the creative team behind this ad, for incorporating that sibling bond, and using Kareena and Karisma’s sisterly bond in the witty way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon back in action on screen in full fledged mode with the Rhea Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor co-produced chick flick Veere Di Wedding. The movie with an ensemble cast has been kicking to go on floors since December 2015. But due Kareena’s pregnancy, the development and production was halted. After giving birth to her son Taimur and then losing the maternity weight, Kareena is back into action. She has started shooting for the film in Delhi with Swara Bhaskar, one of the female leads in the film. As for Karisma, rumour has it that the actress will be seen in a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2.