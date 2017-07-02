Yuddham Sharanam first look: Naga Chaitanya looks super intense in the poster of this action thriller

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, will be seen next in Yuddham Sharanam, a romantic thriller with plenty of action moments. The first look of the actor in the movie was unveiled on Sunday, and Naga Chaitanya is looking super intense in there. Naga Chaitanya had tweeted the poster of the movie with the caption, “First look of ‘Yuddham Sharanam’. The dream team. Hope you guys like it.” The movie is directed by debutant Krishna Marimuthu, the film also stars Lavanya Tripathi, Srikanth, Revathy, Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma. You can see some of the supporting players in the background of the poster. Te movie is produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner Varahi Chalana Chitram.

This is the 14th movie of Naga Chaitanya. Yuddham Sharanam is said to be a fast paced thriller with a very gripping screenplay. The team is looking to complete the shoot of the movie by the end of this month, and they plan to release the movie later this year, making it Naga Chaitanya‘s second release of the year. BTW here’s the second poster…

Naga Chaitanya was in the news for his personal life, especially for his much talked about engagement with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They might get married later this year.

– with inputs from IANS