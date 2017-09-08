Yuddham Sharanam movie review: Critics feel Naga Chaitanya’s family actioner got off to a brilliant start but ended on a disappointing note

Naga Chaitanya is on a roll. His second film of this year released today. After his massy role in Ranrandoi Veudka Chuddam, he took on a power packed action role in Yuddham Sharanam. The teaser gave us a glimpse of his transition from a happy go luck guy to a ruthless warrior. Fans were excited to see two variation to the actor’s personality. While the story seemed to be cliched, hopes were up on unexpected twists cropping up. Considering Revathy was part of the film, it had be worth it in some way. Also, Naga Chaitanya- Lavya Tripathi’s chemistry got a thumbs up from fans.The movie has finally hit theatres and here’s what critics have to say about Yuddham Sharanam; Also Read: Yuddham Sharanam trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s distinct change of personality in this family-action drama is impressive

Telugu 360 is disappointed with Yuddham Sharanam’s spiralling graph: “Yuddham Sharanam” is a big disappointment to put it bluntly. It starts off promisingly but soon the graph keeps going down. It might appear as an average flick for fans and families because of its family tone in first half and for cool lead pair. However, the film nosedived in the second half !

Firstpost found Yuddham Sharanam’s first half to be heart warming: The first half, especially when director Krishna focuses on the relationships in Arjun’s family, is heart-warming. Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya make a wonderful on-screen couple and their romantic sub-plot is a delight to watch. He helps her to set up the house and moments later, he confesses his love for her.’ But it was also observed that the film revealed all its secrets all too soon: Directed by Krishna, Yuddham Sharanam is the kind of film where the characters race against time, but the story doesn’t. There’s also an overwhelming sense of deja vu while watching the film; however, what really weighs down the film is that it reveals all its secrets way too soon.

Indian Express is of the view that Yuddham Sharanam is similar to Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo: Yuddham Sharanam follows a pattern that we have seen in various other films in the past. It has a young happy-go-lucky protagonist, whose life is easy and peaceful and one day a life-threatening incident threatens to destroy everything he holds dear. And he becomes a reluctant warrior, who has to take on very superior opponents to protect his loved ones. The plotline is quite similar to Naga Chaitanya’s 2016 crime thriller Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

123Telugu thinks the movie starts of brilliantly only to fizzle out later: On the whole, Yuddham Sharanam is a film which starts off on a positive note but fizzes out during the later part. Superb family emotions during the first half keep the audience hooked. But as in all the recent Telugu films, director Krishna too looses grip on the second half and ends things in an unconvincing manner.