Yuvika Chaudhary, Kunal Jaisingh, Tejasswi Prakash, Suyyash Rai – TV stars support #FarmersMarchToMumbai

Television celebrities like Yuvika Chaudhary, Shubhangi Atre, Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others share their thoughts on the farmers’ march in Mumbai. They raise their voice in support of over 20,000 protesting farmers, who have reached India’s financial capital.

Here’s what they said –

Soni Singh: India is a land of monsoon. But monsoon is irregular and erratic in nature. Sometimes it comes easily and brings heavy rainfall, but sometimes it comes late and brings inadequate rainfall. Further, there is an irregularity in the distribution of rainfall throughout the year. So, farmers should be provided help.

Yuvika Chaudhary: Indian economy is based on agriculture. A large portion of Indian population depends on agriculture. Without water, agriculture is not possible in dry areas or during the months of inadequate rainfall. Naturally, for the agricultural activities across diverse regions, there is a need for a proper system and that should be the priority. Government should help them.

Shubhangi Atre: India is a an agricultural country. More than half of its population lives in villages. People work as farmers. But it is pity that our farmer lives in poverty though he is the backbone of our country. He works hard and gets little to eat. If today they are here, for a need, they should be helped in anyway.

Kunal Jaisingh: The Indian farmers are very hardworking. They are very honest, I feel. They are children of nature. As they work in the fields from morning till evening. The scorching heat of the sun, the cold winter winds and the heavy rain cannot stop them from doing his work outside the house. The government should look the best for their help.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Government should help them with money, implements and good seeds. There should be good arrangements for irrigation also. It is always a matter of great pleasure to support and stand with the Indian farmer.

Tejasswi Prakash: India is an agricultural country. Majority of its population lives in villages and depend on agriculture. The Indian farmer is the backbone of the society. His importance in the economy of the country cannot be over-emphasised. The government should give priority to their demand and help them the best.

Helly Shah: The farmers should be helped by the government. They work for society and bring the economy to the country. They are the most important citizens and their demand should really not be neglected.

Sara Khan: Food is the basic necessity for living. Farmer gives us a life with healthy grains. They work day long every day for us, and earn really less to own the comfort we enjoy. Their protest must be looked at on priority and government should approve their request.

Mahika Sharma: The farmers are one of the most useful people since the beginning of civilisation. We all depend upon agriculture to meet our requirement of food. We get our food because the farmer grows crops and carries the agricultural activities. Though they feed the entire humanity, their life conditions are far from satisfactory. Government should look after their request. I support our Indian farmers.

Manu Punjabi: The life of a farmer is very tough. He works very hard day and night in all seasons. During summer, he works under the heat of the sun. During the winter season, he gets wet while ploughing the field. During winter, he carries on his hard work in spite of the dull and cold weather still he doesn’t enjoy the comfort. He does all the hard work for the country and us. Their demands should be fulfilled.

Suyyash Rai: Government should help the farmers in the best way possible. The farmer earns money by selling his crops. He remains happy if the crops are good. But, if the crops fail, then his life becomes miserable. A farmer suffers even if there is an abnormal increase in production homogeneously at all places. In such cases, the selling price of the crops goes down and the excess crops get wasted.