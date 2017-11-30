Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge make us believe they were a match made in heaven thanks to their first photoshoot as a couple

Newly weds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s celebrations do not seem to end anytime soon. The couple had a quite court marriage in the beginning which was followed by a dinner party for their intimate circle. Later they had a big fat Indian wedding celebrations with different parties including a sangeet and mehendi and lastly a reception bash for their family and friends. And while the couple is still busy receiving all the congratulatory messages, we already have them on the cover of a popular magazine’s December issue. Yes, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge pose as the newly weds on the cover of the Harpers’s Bazaar Bride’s December – January issue and their happy faces are nothing less than a treat for sore eyes. Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding mania continues; hit their final reception party looking damn regal together – view HQ pics

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are definitely giving us some couple goals by posing as a happy duo who’s ready to mark a new journey of their life with a big bright smile on their face. Dressed in a special trousseau designed by famous designers Shantanu & Nikhil, Zaheer – Sagarika looked like a million bucks. With a picturesque background that reminds you of the old London and gives you vintage vibes is so soothing for ones eyes. Certainly, Zaheer and Sagarika couldn’t have asked for a better cover to mark their debut as a couple for a photoshoot. Also Read: Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin rubbish rumours of breakup by getting cozy at Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception!

Harper’s Bazaar Bride’s December issue which also has Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the cover of another issue simultaneously is all about weddings and everything else related to it. While Sagarika Ghatge’s issue deals with all the hotspots and haute honeymoon destinations, Kareena’s focuses more on getting ready for your d-day.

Recently yet another photoshoot picture of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan was released online which made them look like a royal couple. While the cover has impressed us already, we now wait to see more pictures from their first ever photoshoot post the wedding. It was Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech who actually started this trend of posing as a couple for a magazine shoot and Zaheer – Sagarika were soon to follow their footsteps.