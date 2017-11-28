Zain Imam nearly aces this compatibility test with Naamkarann co-star Aditi Rathore – watch video!

It is a November afternoon as we catch Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore for a chat. The two have been shooting non-stop for Naamkarann and just about managed to take out time for this interview. The two talked to us a bit about the track that focuses on how little Mishti is more inclined towards Avni (Aditi Rathore) than Juhi (Poonam Preet). We have seen that Juhi has blackmailed Neil (Zain Imam) into marrying her. This is all part of a plan by Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) who is the son of Ragini Pandit. The actors are too tired shooting for this rather thrilling track. (Also Read: Get ready to drool over a shirtless Zain Imam on Naamkarann; View Pics)

Zain and Aditi have been working together since the leap happened in January. The two share a very warm chemistry, which is evident with their comfort level on screen. Both hail from North India and have risen up the popularity ladder after playing supporting characters on shows. We know Zain from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and Tashan – E – Ishq while Aditi was a part of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. The handsome actor is clearly very aware of what his co-star likes and dislikes. Check out the compatibility video here…(Also Read: Oops! Zain Imam breaks his back while romancing Naamkarann co-star Aditi Rathore onscreen?)

Aditi also opened on some things like how Zain is never available to take calls. He is more of a text person. The actor enjoys a huge following on social media but is not too much into it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…