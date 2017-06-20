Zain Imam reveals he has no plans to leave Naamkaran – watch video

Zain Imam, the dashing Neel of Naamkaran, is riding high on the success of ‘Naamkaran’ took to social media and made his stand clear. He started that he is not quitting Naamkaran for the sake of a Mahesh Bhatt film. Lately there were reports that Zain will be quitting the Star Plus show to pursue his Bollywood dreams. Zain put the rumors to rest by posting this video on social media and called all rumors fake. So Zain has no reason to quit Naamkaran as there is so much action happening in in the coming episodes. There will be frequent romantic and thriller track with Zain, Aditi, Nalini Negi and Sana Amin Sheikh. The audience is loving the current romantic track of Naamkaran and the show has got a new lease of life with a surge in ratings.

Zain hails from Delhi and made his debut with Kaisi Ye Yaariyan with Parth Samthan and Niti Taylor. He got his first major break as Yuvraj in Zee TV s Tashan E Ishq that made him popular with youth. The cute looking actor was loved for his chemistry with Jasmine Bhasin. After Tashan E Ishq wrapped up Zain did Ye Vaada Raha with Sonal Vengurkar. This show did not last long and soon shut shop. After a long gap, Zain returned as Neil with grown up Avni when leap in Naamkaran took place. After the leap the show got a new pace with new faces, story and characters.

Incidentally, Naamkaran is written by Mahesh Bhatt himself and is his autobiography from a female point of life. But seems like now Naamkaran is no longer a biopic but a family drama. There were also recent rumors that Zain is dating his co-Star Nalini Negi who plays Riya in the show, though Zain and Nalini claim they are old friends and bond well on the sets. So for all the fans of Zain Imam the guy is very much around in Naamkaran to entertain with his daily soaps.