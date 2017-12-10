Zaira Wasim complains of being harassed on flight; Twitter supports her in the fight

Zaira Wasim recently spoke and broke down after speaking about her unpleasant flight where she was allegedly molested by another passenger. The actress went live on Instagram to show people how she was being mistreated on the flight. There are hell lot of mixed responses on Twitter but most of them are supporting the actress. Vistara Airlines also issued a statement and an apology about what Zaira had to go through. While a lot of people are calling it a publicity stunt because Zaira didn’t seem to make the effort to complain to the cabin crew, others are supporting the actress asking her to be braver.

Though Zaira’s manager claimed that she did approach the cabin crew but they did not act on the issue at all. Former CM of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah also tweeted saying that the accused must be identified by the airlines and strict legal action must be taken against him. Zaira broke down during her live asking why women have to go through such things all the time and why nobody ever helps them. She also added that nobody helps women unless they stand up for themselves or make a lot of noise about what they are going through. (ALSO READ: Zaira Wasim gets harassed by a middle-aged man in a flight, breaks down while talking about it)

Here’s how people are reacting on Twitter.

The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this “he fell at my feet so I forgive him” rubbish! https://t.co/1umbBOOGAu — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 10, 2017

@zairawasimz #zairawasim I am with you bhut sharminda hai hm kyuki hm logg khud ko mard bolte dua krte hai malik sabko nek akal de #Namardsala — Shan (@iamzishi) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim

On Delhi-Mumbai flight, Zaira the ‘Dangal’ actress claimed to be assaulted which is hurting her spirit. Please have some respect of her emotions. Harassment can lead to depression. — Tanuj Singh (@TheTanuj10) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim Civil Ministry n @airvistara Airlines shud take stringent action against the person who did such act with #ZairaWasim..Vistara says they have zero tolerance then y r they mum on this? Is Vistara Management involved? pic.twitter.com/wCdZhxnIZb — Manav Joshi (@manavjoshi18) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim molestation incidnt not a publicity stunt or emotional trash.

Every girl,I m certain,hs undergone this ordeal.#TimeToGetTough — Afsana Ahmed (@afsanaahmed) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim is no doubt a celebrity but in no way different from any other 17 yr old girl. At this age women are scared, its normal to speak up later but what is not normal is that ppl twice & thrice her age & maturity pointing fingers at her #shame — Riya (@RiyaIsLife) December 10, 2017

If u first reaction to #ZairaWasim‘s ordeal is she’s doing this for publicity, then next time don’t wonder why more women don’t speak https://t.co/oD2qrQ3cWX are the reason why #Zairawasim #Historic1MLikesOnTZHTrailer — Dhananjay (@djsrmurmu) December 10, 2017

Well, we do agree with most of these tweets. A woman can’t be held responsible just because she didn’t complain too aggressively, or be targeted just because she is a celebrity. A lot of celebrities have faced such issues in the past and some of them even ensured that complain about it. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.