Zaira Wasim molestation case: Babita Phogat advises women to SLAP such men

Zaira Wasim’s recent revelations about being harassed in a Delhi-Mumbai flight has taken over the internet. The actress went live on Instagram and spoke about how she was being harassed by another passenger. The incident has gone viral on social media and most of them are supporting Zaira asking her to be strong. Babita Phogat also put up a video reacting to Zaira’s incident. She said that she was saddened by what she found out in the morning and the fact that someone would do something so cheap angered her. She also said that such men deserve to be slapped.

Babita asked Zaira to be brave and considering the fact that she has played such an empowering role in Dangal, she should be stronger. Babita asked Zaira to be dhakad in real life, too, and slap anyone who harasses her the next time. We spoke to Zaira’s manager, who informed us that Zaira is still traumatized with the entire incident and is not ready to talk to the media about it. He told us exclusively, “Zaira doesn’t want to speak to the media as she is traumatized. She has recorded her statement with the police and that’s all that she is going to do as of now. We have complete faith in the authorites to nab the offender.” (ALSO READ: Zaira Wasim gets molested by co-passenger while on a flight: Here’s what exactly happened)

Check out this video that Babita posted for Zaira and every other woman.

That was definitely one video that you gotta save on your phone and something women need to start doing. Reportedly, Zaira complained to the cabin crew about being disturbed by the passenger constantly but they turned deaf ears to her. The 17-year-old then took to social media to express what she was going through.

She has filed a complaint against the passenger whose identity has been kept a secret from everyone. The airlines also posted an apology on twitter with a statement that they will support the actress through all the legal actions she wants to take against the offender. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.