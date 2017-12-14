Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra’s 1921 song Sunn Le Zara is a haunting melody

Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra’s 1921 has caught our attention right from its trailer release. Today, a new song from the film, Sunn Le Zara was released. The song is at a very delicate juncture in the life of Rose (Zareen Khan) when she is almost about to give up on her life. We can see that she is trying to poison herself but Ayush’s (Karan Kundra) song stops her. Zareen slowly recovers from her stress which is highlighted at the beginning through her looks. Just when she is smiling and enjoying life, Karan gives a letter which he has written after many trial and errors. Zareen stands dumbstruck. The mood of the song is very melancholic. Well, Sun Le Zaara is a very emotional number. Arnab Dutta has sung the song melodiously, bringing in the right amount of longing and sadness.

Shakeel Azmi has penned down the lyrics while the music is composed by Harish Sagane. 1921 is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt and, as always, he has seems to have nailed it. We see vast expanses of London’s countryside, a Victorian structured house, everyone dressed beautifully depicting the period. The song is shot in a grand manner and horror aspect comes at the end. Both Zareen and Karan’s expressions are bang on point. The film is set in the 1920s as the name itself suggests and everyone stays true to the period.

The film revolves around a couple dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. On the occasion of the first day of shoot Vikram said “The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters that and want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can’t the villain of a great love be a great evil?”

Like the trailer, we hope the movie also scares us as promised by the makers.